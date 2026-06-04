Argentinian fans are buzzing with a new superstition. They believe Lionel Messi's hotel room number, 202, is a secret sign that the team will win its fourth FIFA World Cup.

Argentina World Cup 2026: Argentinian fans are already dreaming of another World Cup win. After Messi led them to a historic victory last time, the hopes for 2026 are sky-high. And now, a little detail is making their belief even stronger: Messi's hotel room number.

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So, what's the big deal about a room number? Well, fans have a theory. Last time, Messi's room was 201. If you add the digits (2+0+1), you get 3. And Argentina won its third World Cup. This time, his room number is 202. Do the math: 2+0+2 equals 4. Fans are now convinced this is a sign that Argentina is going to win its fourth World Cup!

Is there a mystery hidden in Messi's room number?

The Argentinian squad had already reached Kansas. Then, early on Sunday morning, Messi and Rodrigo De Paul arrived from Miami on their private jet and went straight to the team hotel, which is located right by the Kansas River.

For their training, the team will be using the Compass Minerals National Performance Center. This place is packed with modern facilities, including five full-length football fields, a cryotherapy system, and a gym. It's just a 20-minute drive from the hotel. Meanwhile, the players' families are staying in a separate hotel.

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In a recent interview ahead of the World Cup, Argentina's coach Scaloni said, “We will fight with everything we have because our team has the ability to take on challenges. So I’ll say it again, we will never let Argentina be disrespected. Every player who goes on the field to fight will fight with their lives to win the World Cup.”

Argentina's Football World Cup Schedule

In the upcoming World Cup, Argentina is in Group J, along with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.

Wednesday, June 17: Argentina vs Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. The match starts at 6:30 AM IST.

Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. The match starts at 10:30 PM IST.

Sunday, June 28: Argentina vs Jordan at AT&T Stadium, Arlington. The match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

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