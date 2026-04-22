Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma revealed that former captain Rohit Sharma’s “15-ball” advice was key to his unbeaten century against the Gujarat Titans. The knock helped MI end a four-match losing streak and marked a major boost in his form and confidence in IPL 2026.

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma revealed advice from former captain Rohit Sharma, which played a pivotal role in his unbeaten century knock against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, April 20.

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Tilak Varma unleashed an absolute carnage on the GT bowlers as he played a brilliant knock of 101 off 45 balls, including 8 fours and 7 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 224.44, helping the Mumbai Indians post a strong total of 199/5 and secure a crucial 99-run win over the Gujarat Titans, ending their four-match losing streak.

Varma’s 45-ball century knock started with a slow innings, as he consumed 22 balls to score 19 runs at a strike rate of 86.36, before shifting gears after settling in. In the next 23 balls, the southpaw smashed 82 runs, including 15 boundaries, at an astonishing strike rate of 356.52, completely dismantling the Gujarat Titans' attack and turning the game decisively in the Mumbai Indians’ favour.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Tilak Varma's maiden ton equals Jayasuriya's MI record

15-Ball Advice Behind Tilak Varma’s Century

After Tilak Varma struggled to get into his rhythm in the initial phase of his innings, the MI skipper Hardik Pandya, who was at the crease, had a hard talk with the southpaw, encouraging him to watch the ball and hit it, while urging him to trust his instincts rather than overthinking the situation or forcing his shots too early in the innings.

However, the 23-year-old revealed that Rohit Sharma’s earlier 15-ball advice gave him the clarity to stay patient at the start, after which he fully switched gears and took the attack to the Gujarat Titans.

“So I took a lot on myself, thinking I was not in good form,” Varma said at the press conference ahead of the MI vs CSK clash.

“I was talking, especially with Rohit bhai, and he was saying to me, 'You play 15-20 balls, and you know what your capability is - just do it. After playing 15 balls, what you can do, we know and everyone knows. So just do this. Don't look at the situation, don't look at anything. First play 15 balls, and after that, whatever happens, we'll see the result later," he added.

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Varma struggled in the early stages of the season, registering the scores of scores of 20, 0, 14, 1, and 8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Punjab Kings before his statement-making century knock against the Gujarat Titans.

Tilak Credits Rohit Sharma’s Simple Batting Mantra

Further speaking on Rohit Sharma’s advice, Tilak Varma said it gave him confidence to follow the 15-ball plan, after which he felt set, trusted his instincts, and backed himself to take on any bowler as he got used to the wicket.

“That (advice) gave me confidence, and it was in my mind that I would play 15 balls and then see the rest after that. Once I had played 15 balls, I knew I could take on anyone. Automatically, that instinct comes,” the 23-year-old added.

“The more you play, the more you get used to the ball, you adapt to the wicket - these are the basics. And then it started, and after that, the result came," he added.

In the IPL 2026, Tilak Varma has aggregated 144 runs, including a century, at an average of 28.80 and a strike rate of 187.01 in six matches. His century knock against the Gujarat Titans boosted his overall season strike rate and significantly improved his confidence after a slow start to the campaign.

Also Read: GT vs MI, IPL 2026: Tilak Varma’s Fighting Century Knock Steals Spotlight in Ahmedabad (WATCH)