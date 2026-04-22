In IPL 2026, LSG pacer Mohsin Khan produced a stunning wicket-maiden over to dismiss RR opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The young batter was undone by a sharp bouncer after intense pressure, making Mohsin the first bowler to bowl a maiden over to him in IPL history.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Mohsin Khan grabbed the spotlight with a wicket-maiden over against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the IPL 2026 clash at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, April 22.

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After being put in to bat first by LSG captain Rishabh Pant, RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi provided a steady start before Jaiswal was dismissed for 22 by Mohammed Shami at 32/1. Dhruv Jurel then fell for a golden duck to Shami on the very next ball, leaving RR at 32/2.

Thereafter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who is often known for his fearless strokeplay, had a short stay at the crease rather than making a big impact, as he was dismissed for just 8 off 11 balls by Mohsin Khan in a maiden over.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sublime Virat Kohli eyes 9,000 runs ahead of GT clash

Mohsin’s Maiden-Over Wicket of Vaibhav Steals Spotlight

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi appeared to be one of the key targets for LSG bowlers, as the RR batting sensation has often been in explosive form at the top of the order, which left the opposition bowling attacks under pressure early in the innings.

When Sooryavanshi gets into his rhythm, he becomes extremely difficult to contain, as his aggressive strokeplay and ability to take on the bowlers from the very first ball often puts opposition teams under immediate pressure. However, the plan to dismiss the 15-year-old worked for the LSG.

Mohsin Khan was brought into the attack in the fourth over, and the pacer didn’t concede a single run in the first five deliveries, building immense pressure on the young batter before eventually trapping him with a perfect bouncer that forced a mistimed shot, resulting in a simple catch by Digvesh Rathi in the cover, completing his memorable maiden over wicket.

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With a maiden-over wicket against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Mohsin Khan scripted a rare feat of becoming the first bowler not to concede a single run against the RR batting sensation in an over in the IPL, as he delivered a tight, disciplined spell that completely broke the batter’s rhythm early in the innings.

This was the second outing where Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has registered a single-digit score in the IPL, highlighting a rare failure in an otherwise explosive start to his campaign and underlining the impact of Mohsin Khan’s disciplined spell.

‘Mohsin Naqvi Wrote His Moment’

Mohsin Khan’s wicket-maiden against Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has turned out to be one of the standout moments of the LSG’s bowling, sparking massive reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts left amused by the disciplined spell and early breakthrough.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts praised Mohsin’s fiery spell, praising his wicket-maiden over against Vaibhav, calling it a ‘statement over’, a ‘perfect execution of pressure bowling’, and a moment where ‘class met discipline’, while many admitted the young RR batter had ‘no answer to Mohsin’s control and intensity.’

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Mohsin Khan was the standout bowler for the LSG against the RR, as he registered the figures of 2/17 at an economy rate of 4.20 in his spell of four overs. In the IPL 2026, the UP pacer has picked four wickets at an average of 19.75 and an economy rate of 6.58 in three matches.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 159/6 in 20 overs, thanks to Ravindra Jadeja’s unbeaten 43-run knock and his 49-run partnership with Shubman Dubey (19* off 11 balls), and set a 160-run target for the Lucknow Super Giants to chase.

Also Read: IPL 2026: LSG's skilled bowlers to take on RR's explosive opening pair