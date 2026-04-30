Following the Mumbai Indians’ sixth loss in IPL 2026, Hardik Pandya’s captaincy faces scrutiny as playoff hopes fade. Simon Doull suggests releasing him if plans change, while Pommie Mbangwa urges a balanced review, leaving MI at a crossroads over leadership decisions.

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has come under heavy scrutiny following the Mumbai Indians’ six-wicket defeat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 30.

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This was the sixth defeat of the season, third at home, previously losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, underlining their poor run at home and adding to the mounting pressure on Hardik Pandya’s captaincy this season. The five-time IPL champions are currently sitting in the ninth position with just 4 points.

With just two wins in eight outings, the Mumbai Indians have put themselves on the brink of league-stage elimination, leaving Hardik Pandya under intense pressure as questions grow over his leadership and the team’s direction this season.

Also Read: MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma Injury Update Sparks Buzz After Hardik Pandya’s Big Statement

Will Hardik Pandya Be Released from the MI Setup?

Hardik Pandya’s captaincy has been questioned after the Mumbai Indians’ continued struggles this season, with discussions being raised on whether the franchise should persist with him as skipper or consider a leadership change ahead of the next IPL cycle.

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator, Simon Doull, urged MI to take a clear call on Hardik Pandya’s future. Speaking on the Cricbuzz show, Doull suggested that if the franchise doesn’t see him as a captain going forward, they should consider releasing him rather than retaining him in an uncertain role.

“My point would be: who is your captain next year? If they are going to change something, who is going to be the captain next year? If it is not going to be Hardik Pandya, release him,” Doull said.

“Only because I don't know how he will perform in an environment where he has underperformed, his team has underperformed for three years, and then his job goes,” he added.

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Hardik Pandya returned to the Mumbai Indians as a captain in 2024 after two successful seasons with the Gujarat Titans, where he led the maiden title triumph in 2022 and runner-up finish in 2023, but his stint with MI has so far failed to replicate that success.

‘It Might Make Him Feel, ‘I’ve Failed Again’’

Further speaking on Hardik Pandya’s situation, Simon Doull stated that the decision could impact him either way, adding that losing captaincy after poor results might affect his confidence, but it could also free him to focus on rediscovering his form as a player.

"It might free him up, it might not. It might make him feel, 'I have failed.' It could go either way. When fully fit, Hardik has been one of the best all-rounders in the game,” the former New Zealand cricketer said.

“My only point is, if he is going to be the captain, is he willing to take the backseat, put in the hard yards, and just be Hardik-the great player-yet again?" he added.

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Under the captaincy of Hardik Pandya, the MI endured a poor campaign in IPL 2025, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just 4 wins in 14 outings and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

However, the Mumbai Indians made a comeback in the following season, reaching the playoffs, where they defeated the Gujarat Titans in the Eliminator before losing to the eventual runners-up Punjab Kings in the Qualifier.

Also Read: IPL 2026: SRH’s Travis Head Escapes Missed MI Review Before Blazing 76-Run Knock at Wankhede Stadium

Captaincy Call Needs Careful Evaluation

Former Zimbabwean pacer turned commentator, Pommie Mbangwa, gave a different perspective on Hardik Pandya’s situation, suggesting that while his captaincy should be reviewed, the Mumbai Indians must avoid taking a knee-jerk decision and assess the team’s overall issue before taking a final call.

“I would have a review of things. Remember when, in 2024, he endured a tough time throughout the IPL, and he ended up doing well for India at the T20 World Cup. Maybe the conditions haven’t been accurate for him as well. So you need both those things,” Mbangwa said.

“It’s easy to say, ‘Oh, we’re losing. It’s the skipper’s fault. Change him.’ That’s not the answer. You’ve got to have everybody on the same page, let’s look under each stone, and then make a decision. Who is the next leader for the group? It might yet be Hardik. So don’t discount that, but don’t behave like there aren’t issues,” he added.

The Mumbai Indians are currently in a situation where they have to play the remaining six matches of the tournament, meaning they can still reach 16 points, but will likely need to win almost all their games to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Anything less than a victory in their remaining league matches could severely dent their playoff hopes, making every game a virtual must-win for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.