Mumbai Indians' star batter Rohit Sharma will miss the IPL 2026 clash against SRH due to a hamstring injury, extending his time on the sidelines. While captain Hardik Pandya cited a need for more recovery time, his prolonged absence has fueled fan speculation on social media about whether the issue is fitness-related or a deeper selection concern.

Mumbai Indians (MI) star batter Rohit Sharma will not feature in the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29. Rohit has been on the sidelines for over two weeks since sustaining a hamstring injury during the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12.

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Due to a hamstring injury, the 38-year-old missed the games against the Punjab Kings, the Gujarat Titans, and the Chennai Super Kings. It was expected that the five-time IPL-winning captain would make a comeback in the match against SRH following his return to training at Wankhede Stadium.

However, Rohit Sharma has continued to remain on the sidelines, extending his absence from competitive action. Earlier, the source close to the MI told the Press Trust of India that the veteran batter’s availability for a crucial clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad would be taken at the time of the toss.

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Rohit Sharma’s Injury Update

The crowd, especially Rohit Sharma fans, at the Wankhede Stadium, were expecting to witness the star batter’s return to action, but an update by Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya apparently left the fans disappointed.

Speaking after winning the toss, Hardik was asked by commentator Ian Bishop about Rohit Sharma’s update, to which he replied that the veteran batter is not yet up to full match fitness, has been trying in training, but will need a couple more games before returning to action.

“Rohit's gonna take a couple of more games. He's been trying, but it's not up to exactly where he would want, so not available for the team,” the MI skipper said.

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Hardik Pandya’s statement suggests that Rohit Sharma is expected to miss MI’s next two matches against the Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk on May 2 and the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana on May 4, and his return to action for the clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 10 depends on his recovery and match fitness.

In total, Rohit Sharma is likely to miss at least six matches due to his hamstring injury, including the games he has already sat out and the upcoming fixtures against CSK and LSG, as the Mumbai Indians continue to manage his recovery cautiously ahead of a possible return later in the tournament.

Dropped or Fitness Concern?

Mumbai Indian skipper Hardik Pandya’s update on Rohit Sharma’s fitness sparked a buzz on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning whether the veteran opener’s absence is purely injury-related or a deeper selection and fitness concern within the Mumbai Indians camp.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with mixed emotions, with many expressing concern over Rohit Sharma’s prolonged absence and uncertainty about his return, while others speculated whether it signals a deeper selection call or his possible sidelining from the MI setup.

A few fans even went further, claiming MI might be managing Rohit Sharma’s situation beyond just fitness concerns, while some urged clarity from the franchise amid growing speculation and confusion around his availability.

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In IPL 2026, Rohit Sharma has aggregated 137 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 165.06 in four matches.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians are sitting at the ninth spot on the points table with 2 wins and 5 losses, having a net run rate (NRR) of –7.036 after seven matches. The five-time IPL champions are in a situation where they have to win remainder of seven league matches in order to have a realistic chance of qualifying for the playoffs, making every game crucial in their campaign.

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