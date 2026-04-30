The Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the IPL 2026 following a six-wicket loss in the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

After posting a solid total of 243/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Ryan Rickelton’s unbeaten 123-run knock, MI failed to defend it as SRH chased down the 244-run target with 8 balls to spare. Travis Head (76), Heinrich Klaasen (65), Abhishek Sharma (43), and Salil Arora (30*) powered SRH’s successful chase, as MI’s bowling attack failed to contain the explosive batting display

The defeat has put the Mumbai Indians under immense pressure in the points table, pushing them further down the standings and tightening their already slim chances of securing a playoff spot this season.