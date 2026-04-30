Former India batter Vinod Kambli made a surprise appearance at an IPL 2026 match at Wankhede Stadium, where the Mumbai Indians lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad. A viral video of Kambli looking frail and needing assistance to walk has sparked widespread concern among fans regarding his serious health issues.

Former India batter Vinod Kambli made his surprise appearance for the IPL 2026 clash between the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

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Mumbai Indians suffered their sixth defeat of the season following a six-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. After posting a solid total of 243/5 in 20 overs, the MI failed to defend it as Travis Head (76), Heinrich Klaasen (65), Abhishek Sharma (43), and Salil Arora (30*) helped SRH chase down the 244-run target with 8 balls to spare or in 18.4 overs with a dominant batting display to seal a six-wicket win.

This was the Mumbai Indians' third home defeat of the ongoing IPL season, previously losing to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings, highlighting their continued struggles at the Wankhede this season.

Also Read: MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Slammed for Inconsistent Batting After Cheap Dismissal

Vinod Kambli’s Appearance at Wankhede Goes Viral

As the Mumbai Indians were completely dominated by the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s clinical chase, what caught the attention of the fans was the visibly fragile state of Vinod Kambli while exiting the Wankhede Stadium, his home ground, where he scored his first Test double century against England in February 1993.

In a video that went viral on social media, Kambli was seen leaving the stadium with the help of support staff and attendants while slowly making his way out of the stands, visibly struggling with mobility.

Despite his struggle to walk, Kambli interacted with fans outside the Wankhede Stadium, acknowledging their support with folded hands with brief gestures, while visibly assisted by the attendants who helped him reach his vehicle safely amid concern from onlookers.

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Vinod Kambli, a close friend of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, is battling serious health issues, including a clot in his brain, and has been undergoing medical treatment and rehabilitation over the past few years following multiple health complications.

In December 2024, Kambli was admitted to Aakruti Hospital in Thane after his health condition deteriorated, and he was kept under observation before being discharged once his condition stabilised.

Also Read: Ex-India captain Sunil Gavaskar comes to Vinod Kambli's aid amid financial struggles

Fans Left Emotional and Concerned over Kambli's Health

A viral video of Vinod Kambli leaving Wankhede Stadium, visibly unsteady and supported by attendants, has sparked concerns over his health on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts flooding the platform with nostalgia, emotional reactions, heartfelt messages wishing the former India batter strength and speedy recovery.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of emotions, recalling Kambli’s flamboyant batting talent and early promise, while also reacting with sadness and concern over his current health condition, with many calling it a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in sport and life.

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Vinod Kambli represented India in Tests and ODIs from 1991 to 2000, playing alongside the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammed Azharuddin, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble, Venkatesh Prasad, Ajay Jadeja, and Rahul Dravid, and establishing himself as one of the naturally gifted batters before his international career came to an early end.

In Tests, Kambli amassed 1084 runs, including two double centuries and as many centuries, at an average of 54.20 in 17 matches. In ODIs, Vinod Kambli aggregated 2477 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 32.59, in 104 matches.