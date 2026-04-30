During an IPL 2026 match, the Mumbai Indians failed to review a clear edge from SRH's Travis Head early in his innings. Capitalizing on this lifeline, Head smashed a blistering 76 off 30 balls, a knock that proved crucial in SRH's successful chase of 244. The incident sparked a debate about MI's costly on-field decision-making.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener, Travis Head, capitalized on the missed review by the Mumbai Indians (MI) early in his innings during the IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 29.

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Chasing a 244-run target set by MI, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head provided a blazing start to the visitors’ innings, racing to 92 runs in the powerplay with a scoring rate of over 15 runs per over, putting immediate pressure back on the MI bowlers. The opening pair formed a 129-run partnership before Abhishek was dismissed for 43.

Thereafter, Travis Head was joined by Ishan Kishan, who was dismissed by golden duck on Allah Ghazanfar’s second consecutive delivery, as SRH suffered an early setback in the chase, despite a strong opening stand between Head and Abhishek.

Also Read: MI vs SRH, IPL 2026: Suryakumar Yadav Slammed for Inconsistent Batting After Cheap Dismissal

Travis Head Makes MI Pay for Missed Review

After an inconsistent run earlier in the tournament, Travis Head eventually found his form and played a blazing knock of 76 off 30 balls, including 4 fours and 8 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 253.33 before his dismissal at 133/3. However, Head couldn’t have played a more impactful innings if MI hadn’t missed a crucial review.

In the third over, the Australian flamboyant batter was batting on 8 when he appeared to have edged a delivery off Trent Boult to wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. Neither Boult nor Rickelton bothered to ask MI skipper Hardik Pandya to take the DRS for the appeal, and MI chose not to review the decision.

However, in the replay, it showed that the ball had slightly edged the bat before carrying through to the wicketkeeper, confirming that Head had been given a crucial early lifeline.

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A ball earlier, Travis Head got a lifeline when Naman Dhir dropped a catch near the boundary line, which went for a six, giving the Australian opener an early boost in his innings.

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The two early reprieves further underlined Travis Head’s blazing knock, as he made full use of MI’s missed chances to dominate the powerplay and middle overs, alongside his solid partnership with fellow opener Abhishek Sharma, putting SRH firmly in control of the chase.

MI’s Missed Review to Dismiss Head Sparks Debate

Travis Head’s capitalizing on MI’s missed review chance has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts questioning the Mumbai Indians for their poor decision-making in crucial moments, which proved costly as Head went on to dominate the innings.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts reacted with shock and disbelief over MI’s lapse in judgment, with many pointing out how a clear edge went unnoticed, a dropped catch added to the damage, and the lack of appeal left them stunned at the fielding side’s awareness during a crucial phase of the match.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians’ missed opportunity to dismiss Travis Head eventually paid the price as Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a six-wicket win by successfully chasing a 244-run target in 18.4 overs. Heinrich Klaasen played a knock of 65 off 30 balls and formed an unbeaten 36-run stand for the fifth wicket with Salil Arora, who scored a quickfire cameo knock of 30 off 10 balls.

SRH moved to the third spot on the points table with six wins and three losses, accumulating 12 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.832 after nine matches. MI, on the other hand, are at the ninth spot with two wins and six losses with a NRR of -0.784 after 8 games.

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