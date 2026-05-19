After CSK's final home game of IPL 2026, an injured MS Dhoni did a lap of honour, sparking retirement rumours. In a conversation with Suresh Raina, Dhoni hinted his body was 'a little weak,' leading to widespread fan speculation about his future and pleas for him to play in IPL 2027.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni enthralled the Chepauk crowd with his presence alone after the team’s final home game of the IPL 2026, which ended in a five-wicket defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday night, May 18.

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The legendary wicketkeeper-batter and five-time IPL-winning captain, who has been on the sidelines for nearly two months due to a calf injury, joined the CSK squad for a traditional lap of honour, sending a wave of raw emotion through the packed stands. For the first time in the ongoing IPL season, Dhoni walked out onto the turf in front of a roaring crowd, acknowledging the fans who had spent weeks waiting to see their beloved 'Thala' return to action.

Though CSK’s defeat to SRH pushed them to the brink of an exit from the tournament, the atmosphere inside the MA Chidambaram Stadium remained entirely centered around the towering presence of the franchise's ultimate icon.

Also Read: SRH Owner Kavya Maran Loses Cool, Silences Chepauk Crowd With Passionate Reaction After IPL Win (WATCH)

Dhoni Sparks Retirement Rumours

When MS Dhoni did a lap of honour after CSK’s final home game of the season, the veteran met his long-time teammate Suresh Raina, who was on his broadcasting duties. The two shared a heartwarming chat as the Chepauk crowd chanted 'Dhoni, Dhoni' in a deafening crescendo, desperately hoping to see their favorite son walk out to bat one last time.

The conversation between two of CSK's greatest icons immediately went viral, but was unclear until Raina himself broke down the details during his post-match analysis on the official broadcaster. Speaking on Star Sports, the former CSK star revealed that Dhoni did not explicitly say the word 'retirement', but dropped a heavy hint about his physical limitations when asked about playing in IPL 2027.

“I told him, ‘You have given IPL 2026 a missed call. It won’t count. You have to come back next year. He said, ‘Nahi yaar, body thoda waisa hai (my body is a little weak)’”. Raina said.

“I said, ‘We do not believe anything. You have to play next year’. It’s his personal call. I think he is positive. The team is also gelling well again,” he added.

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MS Dhoni’s prolonged absence from competitive cricket, including missing 13 consecutive matches due to calf strain before finally stepping onto the Chepauk turf for the lap of honour, had already set the rumour mill spinning throughout the 2026 season.

‘At Least Play One Last Game in Chennai Next Year’

The former CSK batter Suresh Raina’s revelation of his conversation with his ex-captain and stalwart MS Dhoni has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans pleading for ‘Thala’ to either play the full 2027 IPL season, having missed most of this year, or at least feature in one last game in Chennai.

Taking to their X handles, CSK fans expressed a mix of nostalgia, heartbreak, and hope, with many pleading for Dhoni to play one last season or at least one final game in Chennai, while others urged patience and understanding, given his age and recent injuries.

Many suggested that, even if he doesn’t play from the next season onwards, he can be part of CSK by taking up mentorship roles or any coaching capacities, continuing to guide the young players and contribute to the team’s success while preserving his legendary presence in the franchise.

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Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings’ hopes of playoff qualification have hit a major roadblock, as the defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad has left them locked in a high-stakes, mathematical scrap with the rest of the mid-table pack.

The five-time IPL champions are currently in a situation where they not only have to win against the Gujarat Titans with a huge margin to improve their net run rate (NRR), which is currently at -0.016, but also hope that Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals lose their upcoming matches, making their path to the final four incredibly precarious.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Can CSK Still Qualify for the Playoffs After Defeat to SRH? Scenarios Explained