The Chennai Super Kings suffered their seventh defeat of the IPL 2026 following a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who qualified for the playoffs, at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

After posting a total of 180/7, the CSK failed to defend it as SRH chased down the 181-run target with an over to spare. Ishan Kishan led the visitors’ run chase with a knock of 70 off 47 balls and his 75-run stand for the third wicket. Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 47 off 26 balls, paved the way for SRH’s win as well as a playoff berth, possibly finishing at the 2nd or 3rd spot depending on how they perform in their final league fixture.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary led the bowling attack with figures of 2/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in his spell of 4 overs. Anshul Kamboj (1/40), Noor Ahmad (1/40), and Akeal Hossein (1/21) were the other wicket-takers, but their efforts couldn't halt the visitors' march into the playoffs.