Sachin Tendulkar launched the SRT10 Altevol CoE Sports Academy in Ahmedabad, aiming to make India a sports-playing nation. He emphasized equal opportunity for boys and girls and building a strong grassroots foundation for various sports.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar said that the idea behind the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy in Ahmedabad is to transform India from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation.

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The SRT10 Altevol CoE Sports Academy in Ahmedabad is backed by Sachin Tendulkar, along with Altevol. It is the second such centre in the country, building on the success of the SRT10 Global Academy at the DY Patil Sports Centre in Navi Mumbai.

'Transform India From a Sports-Loving to a Sports-Playing Nation'

Speaking to reporters in Ahmedabad, Tendulkar said that the centre was inaugurated on Monday. He said that it offers excellent facilities for multiple sports and aims to help transform India from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation. He highlighted that the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence Sports Academy places importance on equal support for boys and girls, and strives to build a strong grassroots foundation. "We have inaugurated the sports centre, where there are provisions for different sports and magnificent facilities. The idea is to transform India from a sports-loving nation to a sports-playing nation. There are boys and girls here, which is extremely encouraging. We should support both equally. Through this academy, we will make a solid foundation at a grassroots level. It is the responsibility of the coaching staff to give direction to aspirants' lives and help them channelise their energy," Tendulkar told the reporters.

Tendulkar's Advice to Young Aspirants

Earlier, while addressing the young aspirants at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence sports academy, Tendulkar told youngsters that success is not guaranteed, but strong preparation and discipline are within their control. He said talent is natural, but how it is developed through focus and hard work determines results, highlighting that many talented players fail to achieve expected success due to a lack of such qualities.

"What I am trying to tell all the children here is that if you go to play every time, you won't be successful. But every time, you can prepare and go. Success is never guaranteed. But your preparation and your discipline, focus, all these things, as we say, to tick all those boxes, are in your hands. Talent, I believe, is God-given. But what you do with that talent is in your hands. I have seen many talented cricketers but the results were not as good," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar stressed that to play at the highest level -- for India, one has to make several sacrifices and said that there are no shortcuts. Tendulkar emphasised that cricket is a sport that is played in front of large audiences, and taking shortcuts can leave the cricketer exposed. "You have to sacrifice many things. If you want to play for India, then you will have to do certain things. There are no shortcuts. But if you take a shortcut, you will be exposed to the whole world. Because cricket is always played on the field in front of everyone. So don't take shortcuts. To all the youngsters here, my advice to you is, let the journey not begin from your brain. Because passion, if you are passionate about something, passion lives in your heart," he added. (ANI)