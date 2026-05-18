IPL 2026 Match Today, RR Vs LSG: Get Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted winner, probable playing XI, head-to-head stats, pitch report, and key player details for the 19th May IPL 2026 clash.

Rajasthan Royals will face Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 64 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday, May 19. The contest begins at 7:30 PM IST, with live coverage on JioStar Network channels and streaming available on JioHotstar.

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Rajasthan Royals currently sit fifth on the points table with six wins from twelve matches. In their last outing, they suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals. Batting first, RR posted 193 runs, with Dhruv Jurel scoring 53 and Riyan Parag adding 51. However, their bowling attack failed to defend the total, despite Brijesh Sharma and Jofra Archer picking two wickets each.

Lucknow Super Giants, meanwhile, secured a convincing 7-wicket win against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. Chasing 187, LSG reached the target in just 16.4 overs. Mitchell Marsh starred with a blistering 90 off 38 balls, while Nicholas Pooran contributed 32 off 17. In the bowling department, Akash Singh impressed with three wickets, while Mohammed Shami and Shahbaz Ahmed picked one apiece.

Pitch Report At Jaipur

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium offers a balanced surface, providing fair competition between bat and ball. Large straight boundaries make six-hitting challenging, while spinners often find grip in the middle overs. Pacers can extract movement with the new ball. The average first-innings score here is around 171 runs, making it a venue suitable for both high-scoring and bowler-friendly contests.

RR Vs LSG Head-to-Head Record

Matches Played: 7

RR Wins: 5

LSG Wins: 2

Most Recent Fixture: April 22, 2026 (RR won by 40 runs)

RR Vs LSG Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (capt), Donovan Ferreira, R Singh, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Punja, Adam Milne.

Bench: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Aman Rao, Ravindra Jadeja, Kwena Maphaka, N Burger, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, SS Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Kuldeep Sen, Dasun Shanaka.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Rishabh Pant (capt), Aiden Markram, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Singh, Prince Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan.

Bench: Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Manimaran Siddharth, Mayank Yadav, Arjun Tendulkar, Anrich Nortje, Naman Tiwari, George Linde.

RR Vs LSG Key Players To Watch

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR): The Royals’ batter has been in fine form, scoring 403 runs in his last 10 matches, including 46 in the previous game. His consistency makes him a crucial figure for RR.

Mitchell Marsh (LSG): Marsh has been outstanding, scoring 418 runs at a strike rate of 168 in his last 10 games. His explosive 90 against CSK underlined his importance to LSG’s batting lineup.

RR Vs LSG Predicted Winner

Rajasthan Royals hold a strong record against Lucknow Super Giants, having won five of their seven encounters. With home advantage and a balanced squad, RR are expected to edge past LSG in this contest.

Prediction: Rajasthan Royals to win the match.