Despite CSK's loss to SRH in their final IPL 2026 home game, fans were treated to an emotional appearance by an injured MS Dhoni. The former captain joined the squad for a lap of honour, creating a frenzy at Chepauk and sharing a nostalgic moment with Suresh Raina, leaving his future participation in doubt.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) home leg of the ongoing IPL 2026 concluded with both the franchise and the fans experiencing an emotional night as the former captain MS Dhoni made a heartwarming appearance on the field despite not being part of the playing XI for the clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

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The CSK’s final home game of the season ended with a five-wicket defeat to SRH. After posting a total of 180/7, the hosts failed to defend it as the visitors chased down the 181-run target with an over to spare. Ishan Kishan led the visitors’ run chase with a knock of 70 off 47 balls and his 75-run stand for the third wicket. Heinrich Klaasen, who scored 47 off 26 balls, paved the way for SRH’s win as well as a playoff berth.

For CSK, Mukesh Choudhary led the bowling attack with figures of 2/36 at an economy rate of 9.00 in his spell of 4 overs. Anshul Kamboj (1/40), Noor Ahmad (1/40), and Akeal Hossein (1/21) were the other wicket-takers, but their efforts couldn't halt the visitors' march into the playoffs.

Also Read: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Who Won Yesterday's Cricket Match? Results, Highlights, and Key Performances

Thala Darshanam at Chepauk

The large number of CSK fans at Chepauk might have left disappointed over the team’s defeat in their final home game of the season, but they received a special consolation package that they will cherish for a long time. ‘Thala’ MS Dhoni was on the sidelines for nearly two months and missed 13 consecutive matches due to a calf strain sustained ahead of the CSK’s first match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati.

Also, Dhoni didn’t travel to the match venues as he wanted to avoid becoming a distraction and give Ruturaj Gaikwad the independence to captain the side without his constant presence in the dugout. However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter travelled to Chepauk, his first appearance at a stadium this season, for a special moment.

The crowd at Chepauk caught the first glimpse of Dhoni when he walked on to the field for the team photoshoot during the mid-innings break, and the fans went absolutely berserk, filling the entire stadium with deafening chants of ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ that echoed through the Chennai night.

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After the conclusion of CSK’s final home game, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter joined the squad for a special, emotional lap of honour to express his deepest gratitude to the Chennai faithful.

As other players were tossing the ball to the crowd with a tennis racquet, Dhoni was quietly walking around and waving to the fans, soaking in every bit of the thunderous applause and the sea of yellow that had waited so patiently to see him.

MS Dhoni’s brief yet powerful appearance served as a poignant reminder of the unmatched legacy he has built with the franchise. With a throng of fans awaiting to see him in a yellow jersey one last time at home this season, the sight of him back on the hallowed Chepauk turf provided a sense of immense joy, completely overshadowing the disappointment of the match result.

Thala and Chinna Thala Reunion

Amid the Chepauk crowd frenzy, another moment that caught everyone’s attention was the emotional reunion between MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. Dhoni and Raina were among the key architects behind the success of the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL. The two played a crucial role in helping CSK win three IPL triumphs in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Raina, who was on broadcasting duties, met with his former captain on the ground during the lap of honour, providing a nostalgic treat for the fans who had cheered for the duo for over a decade. As Dhoni walked near the boundary, he saw his former deputy near the presentation area, and the two shared a few minutes chatting and laughing, just like the good old days.

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MS Dhoni’s short conversation with Suresh Raina was a flashback and nostalgic moment for the Chepauk crowd, as the duo redefined the core identity of the franchise during their playing days, and their mutual respect remains unchanged even after stepping away from active roles together.

In fact, Dhoni and Raina retired from international cricket on the very same day, August 15, 2020, forever linking their cricketing journeys in the minds of Indian cricket fans. So, Dhoni’s post-match appearance and his short interaction with Raina became the ultimate treat for everyone present, beautifully tying together the franchise’s past, present, and timeless brotherhood.

Also Read: CSK vs SRH, IPL 2026: Shivam Dube’s Sluggish Knock Invites Intense Backlash in Crucial Playoff Battle

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK’s Final League in Ahmedabad?

MS Dhoni has already missed the entirety of the tournament so far, and with only one league game remaining, fans are quite eager to know whether he will travel to Ahmedabad for the crucial clash against the Gujarat Titans on May 21.

The legendary wicketkeeper-batter didn’t travel to Lucknow for the clash against the Lucknow Super Giants, reportedly his rehabilitation schedule. It was reported that Dhoni was to play against the SRH, but a fresh thumb injury sustained during the practice session shattered those plans at the eleventh hour, extending his frustrating stint on the sidelines.

At the toss, Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that the veteran was present with the squad, but was not fit to take the field against the SRH. For nearly two months, the team management, especially Stephen Fleming and Mike Hussey, didn’t provide a concrete timeline for his expected return, which kept fans in a constant loop of endless speculation and anxiety.

Since the final league match against the GT is crucial for CSK, as their playoff qualification depends heavily on a massive victory, it remains to be seen whether MS Dhoni will take the field and give the millions of 'Thala' loyalists across the globe one final, unforgettable memory in the yellow jersey.

Given that he has missed most of the season with injuries, Dhoni is unlikely to feature in the starting XI, potentially wanting to avoid disrupting the current team balance.