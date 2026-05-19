Sachin Tendulkar, in Ahmedabad, advised young cricketers to prioritise preparation and discipline, warning against shortcuts. He urged parents to give children freedom and not pressure them, stating success takes time and failure is part of learning.

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, on Monday, encouraged youngsters at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence sports academy in Ahmedabad to lay emphasis on preparation and discipline and not look for shortcuts. Tendulkar also urged the parents of the young aspirants to give their children freedom.

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'No Shortcuts to Success'

In a speech at an event at the SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence sports academy, Sachin Tendulkar told young cricketers that success is not guaranteed, but strong preparation and discipline are within their control. He said talent is natural, but how it is developed through focus and hard work determines results, highlighting that many talented players fail to achieve expected success due to a lack of such qualities. "What I am trying to tell all the children here is that if you go to play every time, you won't be successful. But every time, you can prepare and go. Success is never guaranteed. But your preparation and your discipline, focus, all these things, as we say, to tick all those boxes, are in your hands. Talent, I believe, is God-given. But what you do with that talent is in your hands. I have seen many talented cricketers but the results were not as good," Tendulkar said.

Tendulkar stressed that to play at the highest level -- for India, one has to make several sacrifices and said that there are no shortcuts. Tendulkar emphasised that cricket is a sport that is played in front of large audiences, and taking shortcuts can leave the cricketer exposed. "You have to sacrifice many things. If you want to play for India, then you will have to do certain things. There are no shortcuts. But if you take a shortcut, you will be exposed to the whole world. Because cricket is always played on the field in front of everyone. So don't take shortcuts. To all the youngsters here, my advice to you is, let the journey not begin from your brain. Because passion, if you are passionate about something, passion lives in your heart," he added.

'Give Freedom to the Kids'

Sachin Tendulkar also highlighted that success takes time and effort, and nothing happens overnight. He said parents and coaches should support children's ambitions through hard work while also giving them freedom, adding that a balance of freedom and encouragement is key to achieving good results. "Please understand that nothing happens overnight. We want our children to be successful. But we have to work hard for that. And above all, we have to give freedom to the kids. Freedom and encouragement is a great combination to have because only then will we get results," he said.

Tendulkar urged parents not to pressure their children, saying that failure is a part of learning. He said what matters most is patience, proper guidance, and intent, noting that setbacks like getting out or conceding runs are normal in cricket. "I want the parents make a promise to me, that you will not pressurise your children. Failure is a foundation. So long as you are patiently teaching them, and explaining to them, what should happen. The intent is important. Every batter gets out, and every bowler goes for runs. That is normal," he said.

A Vision for a 'Sports-Playing Nation'

Tendulkar said that while India is a sports-loving country, we should strive to transform it into a sports-playing nation. "I always felt that India is a sports-loving nation. We have to transform it into a sports-playing nation," Tendulkar said. (ANI)