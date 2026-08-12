Washington Sundar’s participation in the second Test against Sri Lanka is in doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury. Reports suggest his chances are “very slim,” with the BCCI medical team set to assess him next week before deciding on his availability.

As Team India has already been dealing with a mounting injury crisis following the setbacks to key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan, another headache has emerged for the team management ahead of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Sunday, August 23.

Team India will take on Sri Lanka in the opening match of the two-match Test series at Galle International Stadium on August 15. The visitors, led by Shubman Gill, played a three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo, which they won by six wickets, marking a confident start to their red-ball assignment on the island nation.

Auqib Nabi and Sarfaraz Khan were added to the India squad as replacements for Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan, with the selectors opting to reinforce the touring party before the beginning of the crucial Test series.

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Washington Sundar’s, Unavailability Remains Uncertain

As Team India prepares for the opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, questions have arisen regarding Washington Sundar’s fitness following a hamstring injury sustained during the ODI series against England in July this year.

The all-rounder has been undergoing rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru, where the medical staff is closely monitoring his recovery. However, Sundar’s participation in the second Test is looking increasingly unlikely, with a report by Times of India (TOI) suggesting that the chances of him traveling to join the team are ‘very slim.’

“At this moment, the chances of Washington going to Sri Lanka are very slim. The team management has been told to plan accordingly. The BCCI medical team is wary of pushing him into a Test match,” a BCCI source told TOI.

“There have been a few instances where players have broken down immediately after recovering from an injury,” the source added.

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Washington Sundar’s international career has been plagued by injuries and frequent setbacks, testing his resilience as he continues to fight for a permanent spot across formats. Though Sundar has cemented his spot in the Test team in helpful conditions, fitness concerns continue to interrupt his momentum on the international stage.

‘His Workload is Being Carefully Increased’

Further speaking on Washington Sundar’s recovery process, the source added that the all-rounder is being managed with extreme caution by the medical staff at the Centre of Excellence. The source added that the call for the second Test will be taken after a ‘thorough’ assessment next week.

“Washington was picked only for the second Test knowing it will be touch-and-go for him to gain full fitness. He hasn't played much after sustaining the injury in England last month. His workload is being carefully increased,” the BCCI source said.

“Washington will be the 16th member if [he] links up with the team. It needs to be assessed if it will be worthwhile to send him for a Test match without any game time. A thorough assessment will be done next week, which will include how the team is placed in Sri Lanka,” the source added.

Meanwhile, the team management will reportedly not seek a replacement for Washington Sundar if he is officially ruled out of the second Test in Colombo.

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