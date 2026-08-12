Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane is set for his Test commentary debut on the Sony Sports Network for India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The recently retired cricketer will bring his experience to the two-match Test series from August 15-27.

Former India Captain Ajinkya Rahane is set to make his Test commentary debut on the Sony Sports Network during India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka, from August 15 to 27, acccording to a release. The great cricketer recently brought the curtains down on an illustrious career spanning nearly 18 years since his first-class debut.

He will now take on a new role in the commentary box, bringing his wealth of experience and perspective to the two-match Test series, which will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on Sony LIV. A veteran of 85 Tests for India, Rahane amassed 5,077 runs, including 12 centuries and 26 half-centuries. His deep understanding of red-ball cricket, match situations and the nuances of the game will add a unique dimension to the broadcast, as he breaks down key moments, strategies and contests to give fans a closer look at what goes into shaping a Test match.

'A Privilege to Look at the Game From a Different Perspective'

"I'm excited to make my Test commentary debut for India's tour of Sri Lanka on the Sony Sports Network and Sony LIV. Test cricket is the pinnacle of our sport, and having represented India in the format for so many years, it is a privilege to now look at the game from a different perspective," the former Indian captain said, as quoted by the release.

"I'm looking forward to sharing experiences, breaking down the nuances of the game and offering fans insights into the decisions, strategies and moments that can shape a Test match. I hope to make the broadcast experience more enriching for fans and give them a deeper understanding of what happens on the field," Rahane added.

Decorated Captaincy Stint

Rahane had an undefeated Test captaincy record, featuring four wins, two draws, and the highest win percentage for an Indian Test captain with at least five matches. His tenure included a memorable comeback victory in Melbourne and India's historic triumph at the Gabba, which ended Australia's long unbeaten streak at the venue during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the Asian Giants won 2-1. Rahane also led India to a crucial Test win against Australia in Dharamshala in 2017 and a win against Afghanistan at home in 2018.

An Illustrious Career in Numbers

In ODIs, he featured in 90 matches and 87 innings, scoring 2,962 runs, with 3 centuries and 24 fifties, at an average of 35.26 and a strike rate of 78.63. In T20Is, he played 20 matches and 20 innings, scoring 375 runs, with no centuries and one fifty, at an average of 20.83 and a strike rate of 113.29.

In 195 international matches, he has scored 8,414 runs in 251 innings at an average of 35.95, with 15 centuries and 51 fifties, with a best score of 188. He is also the eighth-highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League (IPL), with 5,367 runs in 197 innings at an average of 30.15, with two centuries and 35 fifties and a best score of 105* and captured one IPL title with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2023. (ANI)