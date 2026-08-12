The Afghanistan Cricket Board and BCCI have confirmed a three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and India. The series will be played from September 13-17 at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, marking another milestone in their partnership.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have confirmed that Afghanistan will host India for a three-match T20I series at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium in Delhi from September 13 to 17.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played at the same venue. The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years, according to BCCI.

BCCI and ACB Officials Welcome the Series

Speaking on the series, Mithun Manhas, President, BCCI, said, "The BCCI remains committed to supporting the growth of cricket in Afghanistan and providing its players with opportunities to compete at the highest level. Bilateral cricket is an important part of this, as it allows teams to play regularly against quality opposition and gain valuable experience. We welcome the Afghanistan Cricket Board to India for this series and look forward to working closely with them to make it a successful one. We believe there is scope to do more together and will continue to support Afghanistan cricket while strengthening the relationship between the two cricketing nations."

Devajit Saikia, Secretary, BCCI, said, "The BCCI is pleased to support the Afghanistan Cricket Board in hosting this T20I series in India. The India-Afghanistan cricketing rivalry has produced some thrilling encounters over the years, with both teams boasting quality cricketers. Afghanistan's players are also quite popular among fans in India, which is a reflection of the strong bond that has developed between the two cricketing nations. India hosting Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018 was another significant milestone in this journey, and since then, we have continued to see regular bilateral engagements between the two teams."

"We recently hosted Afghanistan for a Test and ODI series in June, and this T20I series will mean the two teams have now competed against each other across all three formats. We look forward to welcoming the Afghanistan team to Delhi and are confident that this will be an exciting and memorable series."

Rohan Jaitley, President, DDCA, said, "We are delighted to welcome both teams to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for what promises to be an exciting T20I series. We look forward to hosting the teams and providing them with the best possible facilities and a memorable experience. I am confident that the three matches will give fans in Delhi an opportunity to enjoy some exciting cricket and further add to the rich history of international cricket at this iconic venue."

Strengthening Bilateral Ties

The upcoming series will add another chapter to the growing cricketing relationship between the two nations. Afghanistan most recently toured India for a three-match ODI series in June, while the two sides also played a three-match T20I series in January 2024, according to BCCI. India hosted Afghanistan for their historic first Test in 2018, and the two teams have since continued to engage regularly across formats.

ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said, "This series holds great significance for Afghanistan cricket and represents another important step in the development of our longstanding relationship with the BCCI. Hosting India for a bilateral series in India is a significant milestone for us, and we highly value the cooperation and support of the BCCI in making this event possible."

"We have hosted our home fixtures in both India and the UAE in recent years, and given the importance and scale of this series, we believe India provides an excellent setting for the event. We are confident that the series will create valuable opportunities across commercial, technical, and cricketing areas, while adding a new dimension to our bilateral engagement. We look forward to a successful series and to further strengthening our partnership with the BCCI."

The three-match T20I series between Afghanistan and India will be played in Delhi, with the first match scheduled for September 13, followed by the second on September 15 and the third on September 17. (ANI)