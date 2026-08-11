Ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka, several Team India players, including Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Mohammed Siraj, got fresh haircuts in Colombo. The team also completed their final training and won a practice match before departing for Galle for the crucial World Test Championship series.

Ahead of the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15, a few Team India players decided to get fresh haircuts to spruce up their looks and show off stylish fades, seemingly for a photoshoot with the Indian jersey.

Team India recently participated in a three-day practice match and won by six wickets against Sri Lanka XI at Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo, successfully chasing a 214-run target, thanks to contributions from Yashasvi Jaiswal (61), Shubman Gill (44), and Rishabh Pant (28), and a quickfire cameo knock of 32 off 15 balls by Mohammed Siraj.

The practice match was to fine-tune their combinations, test bench strength, and adapt to Sri Lankan conditions before the two-Test contest begins in Galle. The upcoming Test series is crucial for Team India, as the WTC points are at stake and a strong result in Sri Lanka could significantly boost their chances of finishing in the top two and qualifying for the WTC Final.

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Indian Players Get Fresh Looks Ahead of Galle Test

As Team India prepares for the crucial opening Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium, a few players decided to take some time off from their rigorous training schedule to get sharp new haircuts and stylish fades.

Indian players reportedly visited Chathuranga’s luxury beauty salon in Colombo on an off-day and got their fresh fades and clean trims before travelling down south to Galle for the opening Test. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, and Shubman Gill were getting fresh fades and clean trims done by the celebrity stylist/

Siraj even tried his hand at barbering and used the electronic razor to give a fresh trim to Sarfaraz, who asked him to be careful, adding a fun twist to the players’ grooming session ahead of the first Test.

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Since players often groom themselves ahead of high-profile international tours and media days, the lighthearted video provided fans with a refreshing glimpse into the squad's camaraderie and relaxed atmosphere off the pitch.

Team India players maintain their hair and personal style not just for media appearances, but as part of their routine to stay fresh and focused during grueling multi-format tours.

Team India Left For Galle After Final Training in Colombo

Team India squad arrived in Galle on August 5 and had a three-day practice match, which concluded on August 9, with the Shubman Gill-led side winning by six wickets against Sri Lanka XI, wrapping up their key preparations in the capital before heading down south for the opening Test.

India squad stayed back in Colombo for one more day, as Sarfaraz Khan joined the squad as a replacement for the injured Sai Sudharsan, who was ruled out of the Test series after failing to recover from a toe injury in time, despite his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

India squad had their final preparations in Colombo, with Sarfaraz Khan joining the team and the players completing their final training session before leaving for Galle. According to a report by the Times of India, the visitors used the final session in Colombo to work extensively against spin, with the batters facing a spin-heavy attack in the nets and the bowlers also preparing for reverse swing ahead of the first Test.

Team India left for Galle on Tuesday, August 11, where they will head down south to set up camp for the high-stakes Test series opener.

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