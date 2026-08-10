Mumbai’s middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan received his recall to the India Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, starting on August 15th. Sarfaraz was added to the squad after Sai Sudharsan was ruled out of the Sri Lanka Tests after failing to recover from a right toe stress reaction sustained during the India A tour.

Sai Sudharsan was supposed to join the India squad ahead of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle after missing the recently concluded three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI in Colombo. However, the BCCI medical team, which oversaw the southpaw’s rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, advised caution and ruled him out of the upcoming series to prevent further damage.

Sarfaraz Khan and Shaik Rasheed were reportedly contenders to replace Sai Sudharsan in the Test squad before the selection committee and team management opted for the Mumbai star, with his experience at the highest level understood to have worked in his favour.

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