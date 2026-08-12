Gulf Giants Head Coach Simon Helmot has lauded new signings David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen as 'world-class players' ahead of World ILT20 season five. Azmatullah Omarzai and Blessing Muzarabani have also been retained by the franchise.

Gulf Giants Head Coach Simon Helmot expressed confidence in the franchise's latest signings, describing David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Azmatullah Omarzai and Blessing Muzarabani as "world-class players and proven match-winners" ahead of the World ILT20 season five. The World ILT20 season five will be played from November 22 to December 20, according to a release.

The quartet brings proven international quality across batting, pace bowling and the all-round department as Gulf Giants pursue a second World ILT20 title, having won the tournament's inaugural edition in 2023.

Giants Bolster Squad with Experience

Speaking on the signings, Gulf Giants Head Coach Simon Helmot said, "We are delighted to welcome David and Heinrich to the Gulf Giants family while bringing back Azmatullah and Blessing. They are world-class players and proven match-winners who add tremendous quality and depth to our squad. We've built a strong foundation, and the Player Auction gives us another opportunity to complete our squad as we prepare for season five."

Player Profiles

One of world cricket's most accomplished finishers, Miller brings a wealth of experience, having played 571 T20 matches and scored more than 12,000 runs across international and franchise cricket. He also played a pivotal role in the Gujarat Titans' Indian Premier League (IPL) title-winning campaign in 2022.

Compatriot Klaasen arrives with an equally formidable reputation. The explosive wicketkeeper-batter has amassed more than 6,900 runs in 294 T20 matches and will make his DP World ILT20 debut in Season 5.

Omarzai impressed in his debut Gulf Giants campaign last season, scoring 233 runs and taking 12 wickets in 10 matches to earn his return for Season 5.

Muzarabani returns after missing last season through injury. Since joining Gulf Giants in 2023, the Zimbabwe pacer has claimed 22 wickets in 17 matches, including a team-leading 16 wickets in 10 matches during the 2024-25 campaign.

Focus Shifts to Player Auction

Gulf Giants will now turn their attention to the World ILT20 season five player auction, which is scheduled to be held in October, as they complete their squad for the new season. (ANI)