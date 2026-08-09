During a practice match against Sri Lanka XI, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen hilariously mimicking teammate Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action. The impersonation, which went viral, left head coach Gautam Gambhir in splits, showcasing a light-hearted team atmosphere ahead of the Test series.

Team India veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted mimicking Kuldeep Yadav's bowling action exaggeratedly, leaving head coach Gautam Gambhir in splits on Day 2 of the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka XI at Nondescripts Cricket Club (NCC) in Colombo on Saturday, August 8.

Team India had a good outing on Day 2, as the visitors posted a total of 357/6 in 90 overs, with Devdutt Padikkal and Gurnoor Brar batting on 142 and 36, respectively, and trailing by just six runs against the hosts’ first-innings total of 363/8 declared. The final day of the practice match is likely to provide crucial match practice for the remaining squad members.

The ongoing practice match is part of Team India’s preparations ahead of the opening match in Galle, adapting to local pitch conditions and fine-tuning their strategies for the upcoming Test series opener.

Also Read: IND vs SL: Sai Sudharsan’s Sri Lanka Test Tour Ends Before It Begins, Likely Replacements Revealed

Jadeja’s Kuldeep’s Imitation Goes Viral

As Team India batters continue to put in the hard yards in the middle, Ravindra Jadeja, on the sidelines, was seen entertaining the coaching staff, especially head coach Gautam Gambhir, with his spot-on impersonation of his teammate and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

In a video posted by Sony Sports Network on its X handle (formerly Twitter), which later went viral on social media, Jadeja was seen perfectly replicating Kuldeep’s signature bowling run-up and delivery stride in an exaggerated manner rather than just going through a standard training routine.

Jadeja’s hilarious mimicking of Kuldeep’s bowling action has left Gambhir in splits, a rare sight of the former India opener laughing heartily on the sidelines, reflecting the buoyant team environment fostered by the support staff and senior players.

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The hilarious act apparently occurred after Ravindra Jadeja was retired hurt while batting on 63 off 117 balls. Having spent valuable time at the crease, Jadeja decided to make way for other batters to get some time in the middle.

At the time of Jadeja’s departure, Team India was already at a strong position, 250/4, and the veteran all-rounder formed a 76-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Manav Suthur (41), alongside key contributions from the top order, setting a solid platform as the team prepares to wrap up their final preparations in Colombo.

‘All-Rounder For A Reason’: Fans React to Jadeja’s Viral Act

Ravindra Jadeja’s imitation of Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling action, leaving Gautam Gambhir in splits, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts with fans praising Jadeja’s ability to entertain both on and off the field.

Taking to their X handles, many hailed the veteran all-rounder’s playful side, while others were amused by Gambhir’s reaction. Others joked that Jadeja was an “all-rounder for a reason”, as he appeared to master Kuldeep’s bowling action with ease.

However, some focused more on Gambhir’s hilarious reaction, with many admitting that seeing the usually serious head coach laugh so freely made the moment even more entertaining, while others praised the veteran all-rounder for bringing a light-hearted atmosphere to the team camp ahead of the crucial Test series.

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Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Tests are crucial for the Shubman Gill-led side as they look to revive their World Test Championship campaign after a disappointing run in the format and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the WTC final.

Also Read: ‘Got Angry, Felt Bad’: Ravichandran Ashwin Openly Admits How Sanjay Manjrekar’s Critique Stung Him