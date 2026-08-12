Speculation surrounds Hardik Pandya's future with the Mumbai Indians, with a potential return to the Gujarat Titans reportedly collapsing over his non-negotiable captaincy demand. However, Pandya's spokesperson has denied these claims, stating that any trade discussions must be directed to the MI franchise.

Indian star all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s future at the Mumbai Indians and a potential trade have already taken a centrestage ahead of IPL 2027, making it one of the most anticipated talking points of the upcoming off-season.

The uncertainty over Hardik’s future at the Mumbai Indians has been looming ever since before the conclusion of the IPL 2026, as the five-time champions’ yet another underwhelming campaign saw them slump to a ninth-place finish with 10 losses in 14 matches, extending their championship drought to six long years.

As the trading window began on June 30, a month after the IPL 2026 final, several franchises, including Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Lucknow Super Giants, have reportedly linked with the all-rounder, though his massive salary and leadership expectations continue to shape complex discussions across the league.

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Hardik’s Potential GT Return Ends Over Captaincy Demand

As the speculations over Hardik Pandya's next move continue to gather momentum, the latest report suggested that the Gujarat Titans were initially open to welcoming him back and even consulted the current skipper Shubman Gill, but the trade collapsed due to the all-rounder’s captaincy demand.

According to the report by The Indian Express, a source close to the Gujarat Titans stated that the captain Shubman Gill was open to the trade and welcoming his former skipper back into the fold, but the franchise initially stepped back after Hardik made leadership a non-negotiable condition for his return to the old franchise.

“The franchise was fine with him making a return. They had even discussed the same with their captain, Shubman Gill, and he, too, had agreed that the franchise could trade him back. But when his condition of captaincy was put up, everyone said no to it,” a GT source told the Indian Express.

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Hardik Pandya captained the Gujarat Titans for two seasons in 2022 and 2023 after parting ways with the Mumbai Indians before making a high-profile return to the five-time champion franchise ahead of the 2024 season.

At Gujarat Titans, Hardik guided the team to their maiden IPL triumph in their debut season in 2022, followed by another stellar runner-up finish in 2023, before his sensational cross-town move back to Mumbai. However, the star all-rounder could not replicate his captaincy magic or individual dominance upon returning to the Wankhede Stadium.

‘No Direct Conversation with Any Franchise’

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya’s camp has firmly denied the rumours, with his official spokesperson clarifying that the all-rounder has never approached any franchises regarding a transfer trade.

“Hardik Pandya had no direct conversation with any franchise whatsoever regarding transfer trade, or otherwise,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by the Indian Express.

“If any approach has been made to him, that has been directed to the MI franchise,” he added.

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Earlier, the Mumbai Indians management was reportedly evaluating the all-rounder’s future as both player and captain following consecutive subpar seasons, with the franchise weighing all options ahead of the upcoming player retention and auction cycles.

It remains to be seen whether Hardik Pandya will make his next big move or stay put with Mumbai as the dramatic off-season continues to unfold.

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