Big trouble for Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel. The Calcutta High Court has ordered his arrest after a medical student accused him of rape, intimidation, and breaking a promise to marry.

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday ordered the immediate arrest of Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Abishek Porel. The court also ordered the arrest of another accused in the same case.

This order comes after a medical student filed a complaint against Porel. She has made serious allegations, including rape, sexual assault on the false promise of marriage, and intimidation. The Bengal police had first received a complaint in June.

The woman and her mother formally lodged the complaint last Tuesday at the Mogra police station in Hooghly district. In her complaint, she stated that she and Porel were in a relationship for the last three years. However, she claims that differences cropped up between them last year, and the cricketer started avoiding her.

The student alleges that Porel had promised to marry her but is now refusing to do so. She has demanded action against him for having sexual relations on a false promise of marriage, assaulting her, and criminal intimidation.

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Porel Denied the Allegations

Earlier, Porel, who has toured the UK and Australia with the India A team, denied all the allegations. He called them baseless. Currently in Bengaluru, Porel said that the police have not contacted him yet.

Speaking to the media, Porel said, "I am playing well now, so many things are coming up." The 23-year-old cricketer added that he would give a detailed response after the police finish their initial investigation.

Porel, a left-handed batter, has been playing for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League since 2023. Last season, he scored 108 runs in four innings. He made his first-class debut for Bengal in the 2021-22 season and has since played 32 first-class matches and 23 List A matches.

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