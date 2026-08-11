Sharjah Warriorz have signed James Vince, Waqar Salamkheil, and Adam Milne for ILT20 Season 5. All-rounder Sikandar Raza also returns, bolstering the squad with experience and T20 quality under new Head Coach Adrian Birrell.

Sharjah Warriorz have strengthened their squad ahead of Season 5 of the ILT20 with the pre-auction signings of James Vince, Waqar Salamkheil and Adam Milne, while Sikandar Raza returns to the team as a Warrior. The additions bring together a blend of international experience, proven T20 quality and familiarity with the franchise, as the Warriorz continue to build their squad under new Head Coach Adrian Birrell, according to a press release.

New Signings Bolster Warriorz Ranks

England batter James Vince joins the Warriorz with an impressive record across international and franchise cricket. Vince has four major Franchise T20 titles, including the DP World ILT20, as he captained the Desert Viper to victory in 2023. The top-order batter has immense experience and has scored over 13000 runs in T20 cricket, the seventh highest in the history of the format. A valuable addition to the batting lineup of Sharjah Warriorz.

Afghanistan's Waqar Salamkheil also joins the Warriorz for Season 5, bringing with him an outstanding record in the DP World ILT20. A proven wicket-taker in the competition, Salamkheil has twice won the White Belt for Best Bowler, in Seasons 2 and 4, including finishing as the joint-leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in the last edition. The left-arm wrist-spinner won the league title in 2024 with MI Emirates and has proven record in the competition, adding significant firepower and experience to the bowling attack.

Adam Milne returns to the Sharjah Warriorz after representing the franchise in Season 3, bringing with him extensive experience as a high-impact T20 fast bowler. He took 11 wickets for his side in the league stage and helped them achieve their first-ever playoff appearance. The New Zealand international has also worked under Birrell during their time together at Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20.

Meanwhile, ranked World No. 1 in T20I All-Rounders, Sikandar Raza returns to the team. The Zimbabwe international was named Player of the Tournament in the 2024 edition after playing a pivotal role in Dubai Capitals' title-winning campaign. Raza also brings familiarity with the Sharjah Warriorz setup, having scored 171 runs for the franchise last season. With his extensive experience across global T20 leagues and ability to contribute with both bat and ball, Raza adds further depth and quality to the Warriorz's all-round options.

Leadership Expresses Confidence

Speaking on the squad additions, Adrian Birrell, Head Coach, Sharjah Warriorz, said, "Really happy with the players we have signed so far. Adam gives us pace and familiarity with the environment, James brings proven track record across franchise cricket and ILT20, Waqar has shown that he can consistently take wickets in this competition, while Sikandar gives us experience and an all-round option we know we can rely on. These are the kind of players who can make a real difference in a T20 campaign and can seriously mount a title charge."

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz, said, "We are delighted to welcome Adam Milne, James Vince and Waqar Salamkheil to the Sharjah Warriorz and equally pleased to see Sikandar Raza return to the team. With these signings, we wanted to put together a core that gives our coach the right mix of experience, match-winners and players who understand and have won the league. We now look forward to taking this foundation into the auction and completing the squad."