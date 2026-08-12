Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi became an internet sensation after executing a stunning somersault throw-in during a Russian league match. The acrobatic move, which resulted in a goal for his team, Spartak Kostroma, has left football fans amazed and debating its legality.

Iranian defender Nader Mohammadi left the internet and social media users stunned with his jaw-dropping, acrobatic somersault throw-in during a Russian second-tier match between Spartak Kostroma and SKA-Khabarovsk on Sunday, August 9.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), Nader Mohammadi can be seen taking his trademark long-range run-up, planting the ball on the turf before executing a powerful front-flip to launch the ball deep into the opponent’s penalty box, which eventually led to a goal for his team.

Since the throw-in in football has no restrictions, the Iranian defender attempted to showcase his gymnastics background on the pitch, turning his routine sideline restart into a devastating, high-velocity attacking weapon that completely bypassed the opposition's defensive line.

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How Did Nader Mohammadi Pull Off a Somersault?

Nader Mohammadi was playing for Spartak Kostroma, and the side was already leading 2-1 against SKA-Khabarovsk with 83 minutes completed. Iranian defender was asked to take a throw-in deep in the opposition half after Spartak won a crucial attacking possession near the touchline.

In a viral video, Mohammadi was awaiting his teammates to take positions in the box, carefully measuring the distance before stepping back to initiate his incredible, acrobatic throw-in by perfectly executing a rapid, dynamic cartwheel-into-somersault motion that transformed a simple sideline restart into a stunning, missile-like cross.

Nader Mohammadi’s somersault throw-in eventually paid off as one of his teammates managed to meet the soaring delivery with a sharp header, putting the ball past the goalkeeper to help Spartak Kostroma extend their lead to 3-1 against SKA-Khabarovsk.

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The sideline throw-in has long been considered a standard tactical restart, but a rare brilliance and innovations by Nader Mohammadi have redefined how a lethal, simple restart can become, proving that athleticism and out-of-the-box thinking can continually reshape the beautiful game.

Iranian defender’s gymnastics background was perfectly utilised to turn a routine play into an unstoppable weapon, showing the world that creativity and physical prowess will always have a unique place in football.

Mohammadi’s Acrobatic Throw-In Leaves Fans Stunned

Iranian defender’s stunning somersault throw-in, which eventually led to a goal, has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and football enthusiasts amazed by the athleticism and technique involved.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Nader Mohammadi’s remarkable athleticism, with some calling the throw-in one of the most unusual assists they had seen. One user described it as ‘peak male athleticism,’ while another called it a ‘beautiful clean assist’ after the delivery directly resulted in a goal.

However, some fans questioned the legality of the throw-in, with one user pointing out that Mohammedi’s legs had crossed the line before the ball was released from his hands, while a few raised concerns about the physical risk involved. Another compared the acrobatic effort to a movie stunt, while a different user joked about the impact the technique could have if Arsenal adopted it in the Premier League.

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In the Premier League, such acrobatic attempts would likely be heavily scrutinised by match officials or dismissed as an impractical novelty. Still, in lower-tier and domestic leagues, unique tactical weapons like Mohammadi’s flip throw continue to offer a fascinating glimpse into how players bend traditional rules to create game-changing moments.

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