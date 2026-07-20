5 5 Image Credit : AFP

Rohit's Century... Big Shock for Team India

In a nail-biting 3rd ODI, England beat India by 27 runs, winning the 3-match series 2-1. England first posted a massive 387/3, their highest ODI score against India and the highest ever at Lord's, thanks to Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), and Joe Root (74). Duckett's 141 broke Viv Richards' record (138*) for the highest individual ODI score at the ground. Chasing this, India fought hard with Rohit Sharma's 138, Shubman Gill's 77 and Virat Kohli's 74, but finished at 360/7. The match total of 747 runs is a new record for Lord's and the second-highest in an ODI in England. This was also England's first bilateral ODI series win against India or Australia in seven series since 2019.