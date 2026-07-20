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Yuvraj Singh: Ex-India All-Rounder Rings Lord's Bell, Joins Sachin and Ganguly's Elite List
Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh received the honour of ringing Lord's iconic five-minute bell before the third ODI against England, joining Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in an elite list.
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Image Credit : X/BCCI
Yuvi is Back: Yuvraj Singh joins Sachin and Ganguly
Yuvraj Singh, who left his own special mark on Indian cricket history, got this rare honour. Fans at the stadium loved watching the 'Sixer King' perform this tradition.
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The Six Sixer King rings the Lord's bell
Yuvi, the 2011 World Cup's Player of the Tournament, completed the tradition at the iconic bell outside the Bowlers' Writing Room. He looked very stylish in a suit, with his wife, actress Hazel, and Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) officials watching on. West Indies legends Brian Lara and Clive Lloyd also came to Lord's to watch the final ODI.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
The Lord's Bell Tradition
The tradition of ringing the bell for five minutes before a match at Lord's began in 2007. The ground invites international cricketers, administrators, or well-known sports fans to ring it.
Yuvraj Singh ringing the bell at Lord's ahead of the third ODI 🇮🇳👑 pic.twitter.com/mMEo3hhw2N
— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 19, 2026
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Image Credit : Getty
Yuvi's Records
Seeing Yuvi at the 'Home of Cricket' brought back old memories for fans, especially his 69 runs off 63 balls in the 2002 NatWest Series final that gave India a historic win. In his amazing career, Yuvi played 40 Tests, 304 ODIs, and 58 T20s for India. He was a key player in both the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup victories. Other Indian legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, and Sourav Ganguly have also rung this bell before. A fun fact from the archives: even Hollywood star Daniel Radcliffe of 'Harry Potter' fame is a huge Sachin fan and once stood in a queue for his autograph in England.
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Image Credit : AFP
Rohit's Century... Big Shock for Team India
In a nail-biting 3rd ODI, England beat India by 27 runs, winning the 3-match series 2-1. England first posted a massive 387/3, their highest ODI score against India and the highest ever at Lord's, thanks to Ben Duckett (141), Jacob Bethell (91), and Joe Root (74). Duckett's 141 broke Viv Richards' record (138*) for the highest individual ODI score at the ground. Chasing this, India fought hard with Rohit Sharma's 138, Shubman Gill's 77 and Virat Kohli's 74, but finished at 360/7. The match total of 747 runs is a new record for Lord's and the second-highest in an ODI in England. This was also England's first bilateral ODI series win against India or Australia in seven series since 2019.
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