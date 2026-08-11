Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan showcased his impressive bowling skills during a club match in London, attended by his son Taimur. A video of his smooth bowling action went viral, sparking comparisons by fans to cricket legends and highlighting the cricketing legacy of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan showcased his bowling skills during a club match in London, where his son Taimur Ali Khan was also seen playing the sport. Saif Ali Khan is reportedly in London for a summer holiday and personal time with his family.

During his time in London, the 55-year-old has been watching a lot of cricket, including the third ODI between England and India at Lord’s. Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of former India captain and legendary Test cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi (Nawab of Pataudi), effortlessly blends his family’s rich royal and cricketing heritage with a casual day out on the pitch.

Apparently, Saif Ali Khan was in attendance to witness Taimur Ali Khan playing in a local club match, before stepping up to demonstrate his own surprisingly smooth bowling action.

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Saif Ali Khan’s Bowling Skills Go Viral

The Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan might be the son of former India Test captain and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, but he never took the path of professional sports, choosing instead to captivate audiences on the silver screen, making his recent impromptu cricket display in London all the more delightful for fans.

In a video that went viral on social media, the batter got ready when Saif Ali Khan stepped in to bowl. The veteran Bollywood actor was seen charging in with a surprisingly smooth, textbook bowling action with grace and precision that instantly caught the attention of players on the field.

However, the batter played a cover drive off Saif Ali Khan’s delivery, sending the ball through the off-side as the Bollywood actor turned and walked back to his mark. The actor was in his casual attire, wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sports shoes as he bowled on the cricket field.

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Given the legacy of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan has been linked to cricket conversations for decades, despite choosing acting as his profession. Though it was a short appearance on the field, Saif brought his family’s sporting connection into the spotlight once more, leaving fans delighted by the unexpected glimpse of his athletic side during a relaxed family outing abroad.

Since Mansoor played for Oxford University and Sussex, he famously honed his craft in English conditions and carved out a legendary chapter in sport’s history that continues to be fondly remembered across generations of cricket enthusiasts.

Fans Compare Saif’s Bowling Action To Cricket Legends

The viral video of Saif Ali Khan’s bowling in a London club match has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens and followers of cricket drawing comparisons between his bowling action and some of the sport’s renowned pacers.

Taking to their X handles, Several users compared Saif’s action to former England fast bowler Darren Gough, while others spotted similarities with legendary England seamer James Anderson. Some also linked his action to Pakistan great Imran Khan, while another user compared his bowling style to Australian legend Allan Border.

However, many users also highlighted his family’s deep connection with cricket, with one fan noting that he appeared to be carrying forward the legacy of his father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

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Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi played for India from 1961 to 1975, featuring in 46 Test matches and amassing 2793 runs, including 6 centuries and 16 fifties, at an average of 34.91. In first-class cricket, the legendary Indian cricketer aggregated 15425 runs, including 33 centuries and 75 fifties, at an average of 33.67 in 310 matches.

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