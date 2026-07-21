Rohit Sharma scored a historic ODI century at Lord's against England with a powerful knock of 138 runs. The story behind this achievement is that he used a bat gifted to him by his teammate Shardul Thakur. This unique connection between the two Mumbai players was celebrated by fans on social media.

Former Team India captain and veteran opener Rohit Sharma lit up Lord’s with a statement-making knock in the third and final ODI of the series against England on Sunday, July 19.

Rohit played a brilliant knock of 138 off 110 balls, including 17 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 125.45 in the Men in Blue’s 27-run defeat to England, which saw the visitors lose the series 1-2 despite the former captain and veteran opener’s heroics. The 39-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.

Amid the speculation of retirement following the reports of the BCCI selection committee moving on from him after the England ODI series, Rohit Sharma answered his doubters emphatically, carving out a magnificent century at the iconic venue that served as a powerful reminder of his enduring class and ability to deliver on the biggest stages.

Also Read: Venkatesh Prasad backs Rohit, Kohli to play till 2027 ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma Used ,Shardul Thakur’s, Bat

As Rohit Sharma once again made a statement with his record-breaking knock in the Lord’s ODI against England, little did anyone know that the weapon behind his historic innings was actually a bat gifted to him by his Mumbai and India teammate Shardul Thakur.

Thakur revealed during the commentary for Sony Sports Network when he pointed out his signature on the base of the bat used by Rohit. Revealing the backstory behind the gesture, the pace bowling all-rounder shared that the former India captain had previously approached him to request a couple of custom bats after admiring the quality of his sponsored willows.

“I am signed with SS bats and Jatin Sareen (owner) has been very kind to send me some excellent piece of willows. Rohit once requested me to give him a couple of bats since he loved them.” Thakur told The Indian Express.

“We all love him, and he’s given us so many joyful moments in the game of cricket that denying him the bat was out of the question. And today I am really happy that he scored his historic hundred at Lord’s cricket ground using one of my bats,” he added.

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Shardul Thakur and Rohit Sharma shared a long-standing bond that dates back to their formative years coming through the ranks in Mumbai cricket under coach Dinesh Lad, making the special bat-sharing moment at the Home of Cricket an even more fitting chapter in their enduring cricketing journeys.

Lord Bat at Lord's: Social Media Celebrates the Iconic Partnership

Rohit Sharma’s historic ODI century at Lord’s with Shardul Thakur's bat sent social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrating the incredible coincidence, marveling at the poetic script of the veteran opener delivering a career-defining masterclass at the Home of Cricket using his teammate's willow.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts celebrated the unique coincidence, crediting ‘Lord’ Shardul Thakur's bat for Rohit Sharma's historic Lord's century. Many hailed the heartwarming friendship between the Mumbai teammates, while others joked that only cricket could script such a perfect ‘Lord's with Lord's bat’ moment.

However, some fans even went a step further, hilariously claiming that Rohit had ‘saved his career with a Shardul Thakur bat,’ while others thanked ‘Lord Thakur’ for playing an indirect role in the historic milestone.

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Following retirement from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODIs, aiming to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

Since retiring from Tests, the 39-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and England, underlining his determination to remain part of India's long-term 50-over plans in the lead-up to the marquee event.

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