Bengal and Delhi Capitals cricketer Abhishek Porel has been accused by a woman of sexual assault, physical assault, and criminal intimidation under a false promise of marriage. He has denied the allegations, calling them baseless, and said he will fully cooperate with the police investigation.

The Bengal and Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has landed in big trouble after a woman accused him of sexual assault, physical assault, and criminal intimidation. Porel was part of the IPL 2026, where he featured in just four matches and scored 108 runs for the DC.

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Porel also featured in the recently concluded Bengal T20 League 2026, where he played for Kolkata Royal Tigers and was the fourth-highest run-getter of the tournament, with 275 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 68.75 and a strike rate of 159.88 in six matches. KRT had a disappointing season, finishing at the bottom of the points table with just 1 win in six outings.

Abhishek Porel is currently in Bengaluru, where he is reportedly undergoing rehabilitation and recovery following a shoulder injury sustained during the recently concluded Bengal T20 League.

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What is the Allegation against Abhishek Porel?

A victim, alongside her mother, lodged a complaint against Abhishek Porel at the Mogra Police Station in West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

As per the reports, the complainant and her mother accused the Bengal cricketer of physical assault, criminal intimidation, and sexual assault under the false pretext of marriage, claiming they were in a relationship for the past three years before he ‘distanced’ himself and refused to honour his commitment.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that Abhishek has engaged in sexual intercourse on the pretext of marriage, detailing accusations of physical intimacy over the last three years and later turning violent and abusive when she pressed him to keep his promise. The police stated that the complaint has been received and an inquiry has begun.

"We have received a complaint and started an investigation," a police official told PTI.

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Abhishek Porel became the latest to be accused of sexual assault and intimidation after RCB pacer Yash Dayal, who was also enmeshed in a controversy surrounding similar complaints last year.

The rising legal troubles for active cricketers have once again put the spotlight on player conduct off the field, given the serious allegations levelled by the complainant, which are currently undergoing formal police verification.

Abhishek Refuted Allegations

The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batter Abhishek Porel has denied the allegations by the woman, calling it ‘baseless’, adding that he will talk to the police and cooperate fully with the investigation to clear his name.

"I am playing well now, so various things are coming up," Porel was quoted as saying in the media.

“I will talk about this when the police investigate. I have not spoken to the police yet," he added.

Abhishek Porel’s denial of the allegations by the woman highlights the conflicting narratives between the complainant and the cricketer as the legal process begins. While the formal complaint has been initiated by the Mogra Police Station, the focus now shifts to how law enforcement handles the statements and evidence collected from both sides.

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Who is Abhishek Porel?

Abhishek Porel is a well-known name in Indian domestic cricket and the IPL. Born in October, 2002, Porel represents Bengal in domestic cricket, featured in all three formats, including the Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and Vijay Hazare Trophy, and has established himself as a prominent wicketkeeper-batter in the domestic circuit.

Since making his domestic debut for Bengal in a Ranji Trophy match against Baroda in February 2022, followed by his T20I and List A debuts in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy matches against Odisha and Puducherry, respectively, that year, Abhishek has grown into a vital cog for both his state side.

Abhishek Porel shot to fame when he earned his first-ever IPL contract from Delhi Capitals, where he played as a middle-order batter and quickly evolved from an injury replacement for Rishabh Pant into a cornerstone of the franchise’s young wicketkeeping setup and emerging batting core.

In his IPL career, Abhishek has aggregated 769 runs, including 4 fifties, at an average of 25.63 and a strike rate of 145.36 in 35 matches. In domestic cricket, he has scored 1408 runs in first-class cricket, 833 runs in List A cricket, and 1590 runs in T20S. He has also travelled with the India A squad on tours of Australia and the United Kingdom.