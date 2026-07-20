Amidst retirement rumors, Rohit Sharma scored a record-breaking ODI century at Lord's, becoming the first Indian to do so. Former coach Ravi Shastri lauded the performance, stating Rohit has "shut up everybody," while the veteran opener himself dismissed the external noise, reaffirming his focus on playing for India.

Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has thrown his full support behind Rohit Sharma following his record-breaking performance in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at Lord’s in London on Sunday, July 19.

Rohit played a brilliant knock of 138 off 110 balls, including 17 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 125.45 in the Men in Blue’s 27-run defeat to England, which saw the visitors lose the series 1-2 despite the former captain and veteran opener’s heroics. The 39-year-old scripted history by becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s.

Rohit Sharma’s statement-making performance came at a time when the rumours of retirement after the reports of the BCCI selection committee considering a transition phase in the squad were gaining momentum. By delivering a masterclass at ‘Home of Cricket’, Rohit effectively quelled the chatter, reminding observers of his enduring class and technical mastery.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma on 400th match with Kohli: 'Always fun batting together'

‘He Has Shut Up Everyone’

The rumours of retirement took centre stage ahead of the Lord’s ODI, but Rohit Sharma, apparently unfazed by the external speculation, chose to let his willow do the talking. Former India head coach Ravi Shastri was quick to defend the veteran, urging the team management to respect the legacy of a player who has served Indian cricket for nearly two decades.

“He didn't need to prove himself, but he has shut up everybody. When you get those kinds of rumours floating around, it is sometimes irritating. When a player has done that much, he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone,” Shastri told Sky Sports.

“If he has the desire to play, works hard at his game, and is still enjoying it, I think he should be given the opportunity for as long as he wants. The day will come when he feels he doesn't have it in him anymore, and he'll go," he added.

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Following retirement from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, Rohit Sharma has been solely focusing on ODIs, aiming to extend his illustrious international career till the 2027 World Cup, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

The veteran opener’s form came under the scanner after registering scores of 11 and 26 in the first two outings of the recently concluded ODI series against England. However, Rohit responded in emphatic fashion at Lord's, silencing the critics with an innings that was as much about proving his longevity as it was about technical excellence.

Rohit Sharma Dismissed Rumours of Retirement

Following his historic outing in the Lord’s ODI, Rohit Sharma has provided a clear and firm response to the persistent questions regarding his future in international cricket. Speaking in a video posted by the BCCI, he emphasized that his focus remains entirely on his role within the team rather than the outside chatter.

“My job is with the bat. Come and play, represent my country, represent the team. And that's what I've been told to do since I made my debut,” Rohit said.

“So, that's what I'm going to do. You know, the noise since I made my debut was there. And till the time I'm going to stay here, it's always going to be there. So, it doesn't really matter too much. What matters is what I do on the field.

“Try and contribute to the success of the team. That's all my focus is right now. And let the noise be there. You know, if there's no noise, there's no fun. My job is inside; their job is outside. So, that's how I look at it,” he added.

Since retiring from Tests, the 39-year-old has featured in every ODI series, including against Australia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Afghanistan, and England, underlining his determination to remain part of India's long-term 50-over plans in the lead-up to the 2027 World Cup.

In his ODI career, Rohit Sharma has amassed 11895 runs, including 34 centuries and 62 fifties, at an average of 48.95 in 288 matches.

Also Read: ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: India Star Rohit Sharma Shatters Multiple Records with 138-Run Knock at Lord's