Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reviewed the state's preparations for hosting the Khelo India Youth Games 2026. The meeting was attended by the sports minister and other top officials. Telangana finished 13th in the 2025 edition and 6th in 2024.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday reviewed the Khelo India Youth Games-2026 preparations at the Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resource Development Institute of Telangana (MCRHRD) here. Attendees included Minister Vakiti Srihari, Government Advisor Ramakrishna Rao, Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) Chairman Shivasena Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Sports) Jayesh Ranjan, and SATG MD Sony Bala Devi.

Telangana will host the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2026 edition. The eighth iteration of KIYG is expected to be held in November this year. Telangana will be the second southern Indian state in three years to host the Khelo India Youth Games. Tamil Nadu hosted the 2024 edition while the last edition was hosted by Bihar in May 2025.

KIYG 2024 and 2025 Recap

Maharashtra, Haryana and Rajasthan finished No. 1, 2 and 3 in the Khelo India Youth Games in 2025. Hosts Bihar finished 15th while Telangana were 13th on the medal standings. In KIYG 2024, hosts Tamil Nadu finished No. 2 behind Maharashtra while Telangana were in 6th position.

The Bihar edition saw 28 sports. Medals were given away in 27 sports while e-sports were introduced as a demonstration event. Twenty-six records were created in KIYG 2025, of which 13 were national youth records, all in weightlifting. The rest were meet records, all in athletics.