Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy aims to leverage the upcoming A tour of India to bolster his chances for international selection across formats. He will play in four-day and one-day games in Puducherry, viewing it as vital prep for a potential Test tour.

Australia off-spinner Todd Murphy is hoping to use the upcoming A tour of India to strengthen his case for a place across formats at the international level, with the 25-year-old set to feature in both the four-day and one-day series against India A.

Murphy has been named in Australia's A squads for two four-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry from September 22 to October 11, giving him an opportunity to impress selectors ahead of Australia's five-Test tour of India scheduled for January and February next year.

A Valuable Opportunity

The Victorian believes the red-ball fixtures will be particularly valuable in preparing for the conditions he could encounter on a potential Test tour. "Any opportunity to play in those conditions and hone your skills over there is really important," he said at the launch of Play Cricket Month at Victoria's Government House on Tuesday, as reported by cricket.com.au.

"That's the goal of the (A) tours, to give us younger guys opportunities to go over there and become more familiar with the conditions and the environment. If you're lucky enough to go on a Test tour, then that's not the first time you're seeing those conditions. I got plenty out of the one last year and hopefully can build on that again this year," he added.

Growing into the International Setup

Murphy made his Test debut in Nagpur in 2023 and produced a memorable seven-wicket haul, but all seven of his Tests so far have come overseas. He was also part of Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka last year and has served as Nathan Lyon's understudy during the veteran spinner's absences. Although his most recent Test appearance came in Australia's first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle last year, Murphy returned to Cricket Australia's men's contract list in April and was involved in the national team's training camp ahead of the Bangladesh series last month.

"The more time you spend around the group, the more comfortable you feel," Murphy said. "When I first came in, I was quite raw and probably didn't really understand how it all worked. You're a little bit naive to it all. Now, spending more time with the guys and training with them and getting to play with them, when you do step into the environment, it feels really comfortable now," the spinner added.

White-Ball Ambitions

With Lyon fit and seam-friendly conditions expected during Australia's upcoming Test tour of South Africa, Murphy is likely to focus on making an impact in the white-ball matches against India A. He received his first ODI squad call-up in June for Australia's tour of Bangladesh, although he did not feature in a match. He subsequently claimed seven wickets in five games for the Victoria Academy in the Top End T20 series.

"I've definitely got ambitions of trying to develop my white-ball game," said Murphy, who claimed 4-42 in his most recent 'A' one-day game against India last year. "I want to be the best I can in each format; I really enjoy playing white-ball cricket. I feel like my skill set (is equipped for that format) as well, so any opportunity I get to push my case is awesome," he concluded.

Murphy has been part of the Sydney Sixers squad for the past five seasons and is currently out of contract ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League season. His availability for the latter stages of the tournament could depend on whether he earns selection for Australia's Test tour of India.

Tour Schedule

Australia A will begin their four-day series against India A on September 22, followed by the second match from September 29. The three one-day games are scheduled for October 6, 9 and 11, all in Puducherry. (ANI)