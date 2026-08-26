Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Arun Sao announced the inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League, a franchise-based tournament with 6 teams. Each team will feature 18 local players and 4 national/international stars, aiming to boost local talent.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Sports & Youth Welfare Minister Arun Sao on Tuesday said the inaugural Chhattisgarh Hockey League will provide a platform for local players to showcase their talent, with six teams set to compete in the franchise-based tournament.

Speaking to ANI about the league, Sao said each team will have 22 players, including four national- or international-level players from outside the state and 18 players from Chhattisgarh. "We have planned the Chhattisgarh Hockey League, and there will be a team of 22 players, out of which 4 players will be from other states. These will be national- and international-level players. 18 players will be from Chhattisgarh. 6 teams will be formed, and we are preparing to organise this competition from October 21 to November 1. The official date will be announced. We have organised a big competition in Chhattisgarh. We have tried to organise the event. Hockey has always been popular in Chhattisgarh. We have made these preparations to provide opportunities to new talent," said Sao.

Inaugural Season Details

The inaugural season was announced by the Sports and Youth Welfare Department of Chhattisgarh at an event in Raipur on Tuesday. The league is proposed to be held from October 21 to November 1 at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium, with the official schedule to be announced later. The Chhattisgarh Hockey League will be India's first official state hockey league sanctioned by Hockey India and will feature six franchises representing different regions of the state. The six teams unveiled for the inaugural season are Rajdhani Royals, Chitrakoot Challengers, Sanskardhani Strikers, Chakradhar Champions, Nyayadhani Knights and Mainpat Titans.

Competition Format and Star Players

The competition will be played in a league format, with the top four teams advancing to the semi-finals. The semi-finals will be played on a knockout basis, while the final is proposed for November 1. A special exhibition match between women's teams is also planned alongside the final. The inaugural season will feature several established names from Indian hockey, including Olympic medallists Gurjant Singh, Shamsher Singh and Surender Kumar. Jaskaran Singh and Devindar Walmiki are among the other prominent players expected to participate.

Logo, Mascot and Tagline Unveiled

The league's official logo, mascot and team identities were also unveiled at the launch event. The league logo features the map of Chhattisgarh and is designed to highlight the state's regional identity and connection with hockey. The official mascot, Baghwa, a tiger, represents courage, strength and resilience while drawing inspiration from the state's rich wildlife heritage. The league has adopted the tagline "Chalo Re Sangi, Hockey Khelbo", reflecting Chhattisgarh's sporting culture and its longstanding association with hockey.

Fostering Local Talent

The league is aimed at combining experienced national-level players with emerging talent from Chhattisgarh. The proposed squad structure, which requires each team to include 18 players from the state, is intended to give local hockey players greater exposure to high-level competition. The inaugural edition is expected to bring together players from across Chhattisgarh alongside established Indian internationals, while creating a new competitive platform for the state's hockey ecosystem. The full schedule and other details of the competition will be announced by the organisers in due course. (ANI)