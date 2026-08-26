Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini felicitated the state's CWG 2026 medal winners, awarding Rs 1.5 crore to gold medallists. He praised their dedication, which contributed 11 medals, including 7 gold, to India's successful campaign in Glasgow.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini felicitated the state's Commonwealth Games 2026 medal winners and participants at a ceremony in Panchkula on Wednesday, praising their contribution to India's successful campaign in Glasgow and highlighting the state's efforts to support athletes.

At the felicitation ceremony, Haryana's gold medallists were awarded a cash prize of Rs 1.50 crore each, while silver medallists received Rs 75 lakh and bronze medallists were given Rs 50 lakh. Athletes from Haryana who participated in the Commonwealth Games were also honoured with a cash reward of Rs 7.50 lakh each.

CM Saini Lauds Athletes' Dedication

Addressing the gathering, Saini praised the athletes for their dedication and said their achievements were the result of years of hard work, along with the support of coaches and families. "Our athletes sweat and toil while the rest of the world sleeps. When our athlete stands on the podium, the world does not see the years of struggle behind that moment. Today, every Haryanvi's chest swells with pride because our athletes have brought glory to the nation. On behalf of all the people of the state, I congratulate and welcome all the athletes," he said.

"When an athlete wins a medal, it is the result of their Guru's guidance and their family's love," Saini added.

Haryana's Stellar Performance at CWG 2026

Haryana athletes made a significant contribution to India's campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, winning 11 medals, including seven gold, two silver and two bronze. Seven of India's 13 gold medals at the Games came from Haryana athletes.

Six of those gold medals were won in boxing, with Preeti Pawar, Jaismine Lamboria, Sakshi Choudhary, Sachin Siwach, Priya Ghanghas and Ankush Panghal emerging as champions. Para-athlete Sharmila Dhankar also won gold for the state. Neeraj Chopra and Narender Berwal won silver medals, while Seema and Yashvir Singh secured bronze medals for Haryana.

Saini highlighted India's overall performance, noting that the country finished fourth in the medal table with 39 medals. "India won 39 medals in the Commonwealth Games. India ranked fourth in the entire world. While Haryana accounts for only 2% of the country's population, our athletes work tirelessly to bring glory to the nation. Our athletes have won 7 Gold, 2 Silver, and 2 bronze medals. Out of these, 5 gold medals were won by our daughters," he said.

Government Support and Future of Sports in Haryana

The Chief Minister also outlined the government's initiatives aimed at ensuring athletes can focus on their sporting careers without being burdened by concerns about their future. "Wearing the national jersey is a matter of immense pride in itself. We want our athletes to focus on their sport without worrying about their future; our policies are working effectively towards this goal," he said.

"Jobs have been provided to 260 athletes in Group A, B, and C categories. An amount of Rs 13 crore 97 lakh is being disbursed [to the athletes]. We have also initiated the provision of advance financial assistance to the athletes," he added.

Saini said Haryana was working towards developing a stronger sporting ecosystem and nurturing the next generation of champions. "Our goal is to prepare and nurture the champions of tomorrow. We have opened 2,000 sports nurseries in the state. We have also worked to provide scholarships to the athletes. 25 residential sports academies have been opened. We are working to provide modern facilities to our athletes. We have increased the sports budget to Rs 668 crore 42 lakh. To treat athlete injuries, we have established a rehabilitation center at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium at a cost of Rs 10 crore," CM Saini said.

India's Rise as a Sporting Power

The Chief Minister also expressed confidence in India's future at major international sporting events, including the Olympic Games and Commonwealth Games. "In the times to come, we will see India emerge as a global sporting powerhouse. In the 2036 Games, many of our athletes will bring pride to the country by winning gold medals. India has been granted the hosting rights for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. We will bring even more glory to the country's name in the 2028 and 2032 Olympic Games," he said.

India finished fourth at the Glasgow Commonwealth Games with 39 medals -- 13 gold, 17 silver and nine bronze. The Indian contingent consisted of 122 athletes, with 38 returning home with medals.

The Games concluded on August 2, with the Commonwealth Games flag and ceremonial baton formally handed over to India, which will host the centenary edition of the multi-sport event in Ahmedabad in 2030. India had previously hosted the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. (ANI)