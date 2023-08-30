Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anand Mahindra makes Praggnanandhaa's dream come true with an All-Electric SUV gift

    Anand Mahindra fulfils the long-held dream of chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa's parents. Gifting an all-electric SUV to the young chess sensation for his remarkable performance in the FIDE World Cup

    Chess Anand Mahindra makes Praggnanandhaa's dream come true with an All-Electric SUV gift
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Aug 30, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    R Praggnanandhaa, the rising chess star, has seen his parents' aspirations come true, courtesy of Anand Mahindra, the prominent industrialist. The chess prodigy, who secured the runner-up position in the FIDE World Cup, was pledged an all-electric SUV by Mahindra. Although Praggnanandhaa couldn't clinch the championship title in the FIDE Chess World Cup, his journey has been nothing short of inspiring, making him a beacon for others in pursuit of their dreams. Following his defeat in the final, Anand Mahindra made a significant announcement on social media, where The Mahindra Group vowed to present Praggnanandhaa with an all-electric SUV in recognition of his achievements in chess.

    Anand Mahindra's initial notion of gifting a Thar to Praggnanandhaa evolved into a unique idea of fostering parents' support for their children's pursuit of chess. The magnate proposed gifting an XUV4OO EV to Praggnanandhaa's parents, Shrimati Nagalakshmi and Shri Rameshbabu, honoring their relentless dedication to nurturing their son's passion.

    In response to the gesture, Praggnanandhaa expressed his profound gratitude, emphasizing that owning an electric car had been a long-standing dream for his parents.

    Also Read: Magnus Carlsen wins 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting

    Anand Mahindra, in his characteristic fashion, underscored, "The ultimate goal of a car manufacturer is to turn dreams into reality."

    This heartwarming gesture by Anand Mahindra resonates with Praggnanandhaa's inspiring journey, reaffirming the power of support and dedication in realising dreams. Following his participation in the Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa is gearing up, along with fellow Grandmaster Gukesh D, to join the Asian Games camp starting on August 30. 

    Praggnanandhaa received grand welcome at the Chennai Airport:

    Last Updated Aug 30, 2023, 1:07 PM IST
