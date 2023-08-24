BREAKING: Magnus Carlsen wins 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup, Praggnanandhaa goes down fighting

In a captivating display of skill and determination, Magnus Carlsen emerges victorious over Praggnanandhaa in a thrilling tiebreak, cementing his position as a dominant force in the world of chess. The intense clash between these two formidable players kept spectators on the edge of their seats, as each move carried the weight of their expertise and strategic prowess. Carlsen's triumph not only adds another coveted trophy to his illustrious collection but also underscores his unwavering dedication to the game. As a seasoned champion, Carlsen's ability to navigate pressure-packed moments sets him apart, making this win a testament to his enduring legacy in the realm of chess.

Round1 of the Final: Praggnanandhaa managed to secure a draw against Carlsen in a position that was objectively balanced. Playing with the white pieces, the 18-year-old displayed a solid performance and opted for a draw on the 35th move. The safety of both kings behind three pawns, along with the presence of a rook and a knight, usually does not lead to a decisive outcome.

Round 2 of the Final: Moving forward, India's R. Praggnanandhaa continued to impress as he held the World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen of Norway, to a draw in the second classical game, this time playing with the black pieces. The outcome of the match has led the contest to enter tiebreaks.

Praggnanandhaa exhibited remarkable determination in the final match, although he ultimately succumbed to the prowess of the reigning champion, Magnus Carlsen. Let's delve into Praggnanandhaa's remarkable journey that led him to the final. Praggnanandhaa's path to the final was adorned with impressive victories, notably a resounding conquest over the third-ranked player in the world, Hikaru Nakamura, where he triumphed 2-0 in tiebreaks. He also showcased his tenacity in a hard-fought contest against the world number 2, Fabiano Caruana, emerging victorious with a score of 2.5-1.5 in tiebreaks.

It's worth noting that Praggnanandhaa boasts a significant history of success against Carlsen, with three victories over the five-time world champion in the past six months alone. His crowning achievement took place in February 2022 during the Airthings Masters, an online rapid chess tournament, where he became the youngest individual to conquer Carlsen since the latter claimed the world championship title in 2013. Their most recent encounter unfolded at the Chessable Masters online rapid chess tournament on May 20.

Notably, Praggnanandhaa's accomplishments have also earned him a coveted place in the esteemed Candidates 2024 tournament. This achievement positions him among the ranks of the third-youngest players to attain such an honour, following in the esteemed footsteps of chess legends Bobby Fischer and Magnus Carlsen.

Also Read: Carlsen Vs Praggnanandhaa: How does a tiebreaker work in chess?