    Man City fans go berserk as Joao Cancelo gears up for shock loan move to Bayern Munich

    Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is in line for a loan move to Bayern Munich before the January transfer window closes, sparking a massive reaction among Premier League defending champions fans.

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 8:52 PM IST

    In what has sparked a massive reaction among fans of Premier League defending champion Manchester City, reports have suggested that Joao Cancelo is set for a shock loan move to Bayern Munich till the end of the season. According to reports, the deal also includes an option to buy the full-back at 70 million euros.

    Since returning from the World Cup, Cancelo has played in fewer games due to Pep Guardiola's changes to the composition of his team. The Portuguese defender has a limited role at City this season and has seen the manager alter the team's style and formation. Cancelo started 36 games for City in the Premier League last year.

    Also read: Harry Maguire to Inter Milan? Meme fest explodes after Man United captain lined up for last minute loan move

    The interest from Bayern Munich is reportedly conveyed to City by Cancelo's representation. Given Nathan Ake's and Rico Lewis's performances as full-backs and City's rise, Cancelo was reportedly permitted to leave.

    Meanwhile, a report in the DailyMail suggests that Cancelo was vocal in recent weeks about the lack of game time, which has led to a deterioration in his relationship with the Man City boss. "The severity of the situation meant City gave Cancelo the green light to depart once he brought a loan offer from Bayern to the table and he is putting the finishing touches to the move," the report claimed.

    Cancelo's shock move to Bayern Munich on loan has sent City fans into a tizzy, while fans of the German giants call the move a 'masterstroke'.

    "Bayern have pulled off a masterstroke. I have been talking for months about the issues of Kimmich playing as a lone 6, especially when Mazraoui is out & can't play inverted RB. Now Cancelo can play alongside him. This is a concerted attempt to win the Champions League tie vs PSG," said one user on Twitter.

    Another added, "Thanks for the great times Cancelo. You will certainly be missed. Although having a premium def to not feel you have to own will certainly be nice."

    "A third fan noted, "One of the reasons I love Pep Guardiola. He never holds onto a player against their wish once they indicate their interest to leave."

    "Cancelo knew he could never win the champions league at City and fair play to him," added a fourth Twitter user.

    Also read: Mitoma, who wrote a thesis on dribbling, wins hearts as Brighton knock Liverpool out of FA Cup

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jan 30, 2023, 8:52 PM IST
