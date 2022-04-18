Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

Taking to Instagram, 'an overwhelmed and humbled' father shared a video of Vedaant being announced as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle swimming event, where he clocked at 8:17:28.

Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant, has done India proud once against after clinching a gold medal at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Taking to Instagram, 'an overwhelmed and humbled' father shared a video of Vedaant being announced as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle swimming event, where he clocked at 8:17:28. Vedaant had earlier won a silver medal in another category at the same meet days ago.

"🏅🏅🏅GOLD….🕺🕺🏅🏅With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues.❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳Today it's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️," wrote R Madhavan.

The 3 Idiots star had earlier shared a clip of Vedaant winning a silver medal. In the post, he wrote, "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud.❤️❤️🙏🙏"

Following this achievement, several Bollywood stars and fans hailed Vedaant's achievement. Several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta, Esha Doel and others, praised the actor and his son.

On Instagram, Shilpa Shirodkar said, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us❤️. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear…"

Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and wrote, "Many many congratulations maddy 🤗🤗", while BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said, "Congratulations to @ActorMadhavan for superb performance by his son vedant in prestigious international swimming competition. Worthy son of a worthy father. Keep it up vedant."

Here's a look at some other reactions by actors and other celebrities from different walks of life on the micro-blogging site:

This is not the first time Vedaant is doing his father Madhavan proud. In 2021, he bagged seven medals at the junior national aquatic championships held in Bengaluru in 2021.

Representing Maharashtra, Vedaant won silver medals in 800 m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He won bronze medals in 100 m freestyle swimming, 200 m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events.