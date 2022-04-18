Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022

    Taking to Instagram, 'an overwhelmed and humbled' father shared a video of Vedaant being announced as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle swimming event, where he clocked at 8:17:28.

    Celebs congratulate Madhavan's son Vedaant for clinching gold at Danish Open 2022 snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Denmark, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 3:05 PM IST

    Actor R Madhavan's son, Vedaant, has done India proud once against after clinching a gold medal at the Danish Open 2022 in Copenhagen. Taking to Instagram, 'an overwhelmed and humbled' father shared a video of Vedaant being announced as the winner of the 800m men's freestyle swimming event, where he clocked at 8:17:28. Vedaant had earlier won a silver medal in another category at the same meet days ago.

    "🏅🏅🏅GOLD….🕺🕺🏅🏅With all your blessings and God's greatest the winning street continues.❤️❤️🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳Today it's a GOLD IN 800m for @vedaantmadhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you Coach @bacpradeep sir @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb and the entire team. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️," wrote R Madhavan.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    The 3 Idiots star had earlier shared a clip of Vedaant winning a silver medal. In the post, he wrote, "@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud.❤️❤️🙏🙏"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

    Following this achievement, several Bollywood stars and fans hailed Vedaant's achievement. Several celebrities, including Shilpa Shetty, Esha Gupta, Esha Doel and others, praised the actor and his son. 

    On Instagram, Shilpa Shirodkar said, "Absolutely amazing Maddy a proud moment for all of us❤️. Congratulations my dear @vedaantmadhavan sending u loads of love and blessings my dear…"

    Actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and wrote, "Many many congratulations maddy 🤗🤗", while BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla said, "Congratulations to  @ActorMadhavan for superb performance by his son vedant in prestigious international swimming competition. Worthy son of a worthy father. Keep it up vedant."

    Here's a look at some other reactions by actors and other celebrities from different walks of life on the micro-blogging site:

    This is not the first time Vedaant is doing his father Madhavan proud. In 2021, he bagged seven medals at the junior national aquatic championships held in Bengaluru in 2021. 

    Representing Maharashtra, Vedaant won silver medals in 800 m freestyle swimming, 1500 freestyle swimming, 4×100 freestyle relay and 4×200 freestyle relay events. He won bronze medals in 100 m freestyle swimming, 200 m freestyle swimming and 400m freestyle swimming events.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut-ayh

    County Championship 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara strikes double century on Sussex debut

    Indian premier league IPL 2022 RR vs KKR rajasthan-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR, Match Prediction: Rajasthan-Kolkata aim to get back to winning ways

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring Gujarat Titans David Miller hands Chennai Super Kings 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Glaring David Miller hands Chennai 5th season defeat; social media ecstatic

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden season 50, fans express charm-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Ruturaj Gaikwad slams maiden season 50, fans express charm

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: All-rounder SunRisers Hyderabad sinks Punjab Kings, social media enters celebration mode-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: All-round Hyderabad sinks Punjab, social media enters celebration mode

    Recent Stories

    Love you says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple snt

    'Love you', says birthday boy KL Rahul as girlfriend Athiya Shetty shares cute pictures of the couple

    Noise Colorfit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro Here are 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000 gcw

    Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 to Realme Watch 2 Pro: 5 best smartwatches under Rs 5000

    Zoya Akhtar The Archies starring Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Khushi Kapoor goes on floors drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor goes on floors

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper-ayh

    IPL 2022: Ravi Shastri terms Shreyas Iyer as natural skipper

    Larsen and Toubro Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create USD 22 billion firm Report gcw

    L&T Infotech likely to merge with Mindtree to create $22 billion firm: Report

    Recent Videos

    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon