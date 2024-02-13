Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Huge relief for wrestlers! UWW lifts WFI suspension; urges written guarantees for non-discrimination

    On February 9, the UWW Bureau convened to discuss various matters, including WFI's suspension. After a thorough review of all elements and information available, the Bureau decided to lift the suspension under specific conditions.

    BREAKING United World Wrestling lifts suspension on Wrestling Federation of India with immediate effect snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 13, 2024, 8:20 PM IST

    The United World Wrestling (UWW) has lifted the suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, effective immediately. Last year, on August 23, the UWW placed the WFI under provisional suspension due to the Indian body's failure to conduct elections in a timely manner. The decision to impose the provisional suspension was made by the UWW Disciplinary Chamber, citing the prevailing situation within the federation for at least six months.

    On February 9, the UWW Bureau convened to discuss various matters, including the suspension. After a thorough review of all elements and information available, the Bureau decided to lift the suspension under specific conditions:

    The WFI is required to reconvene the elections for its Athletes’ Commission. Candidates for this commission must be active athletes or retired for no more than four years. Exclusive athletes shall serve as the voters. These elections must occur during trials or any senior national championships where such operations are feasible, but no later than July 1, 2024.

    The WFI is obligated to promptly furnish UWW with written assurances that all wrestlers will be given fair consideration for participation in all WFI events, including trials for the Olympic Games and other significant national and international competitions, without any discrimination. This commitment extends to the three athletes who protested against alleged misconduct by the former President.

    UWW will maintain communication with the wrestlers and will continue to engage with them in the upcoming days.

    Consequently, Indian wrestlers will regain the opportunity to compete under their country's flag at the next UWW event, having been required to compete under a UWW flag during the suspension period.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2024, 8:29 PM IST
