The September 18 AGM of BCCI may prove to be decisive for IPL with regards to two positions in Governing Council and chairman position. The following is the list of agenda.

While IPL franchises are quietly getting their act together for the next season—talking about player trades and hiring support staff—all eyes are now on the BCCI. The board is set to make some major announcements about the IPL in September. Because of all this activity, franchises have decided to just wait and watch for now.

What's the big decision in September?

The IPL is the world's richest cricket league, and the BCCI, which earns thousands of crores from it every year, is holding elections for the IPL Governing Council in September. Currently, Arun Singh Dhumal is the IPL Chairman. But now, elections will be held for the entire council, including all its office-bearers and members.

Nominations to be filed by September 10

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia has released the election schedule. The voter list will be out on September 1. Candidates can file their nominations by September 10. The final list of candidates will be announced on September 11, and the voting will take place on September 18.

BCCI's Annual General Meeting

The BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) is also scheduled for September, though the exact date will be announced soon. At this meeting, key appointments like the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer will be made, in collaboration with the ICC.

A team from Andaman & Nicobar?

The BCCI might also make a historic decision this September. There's a strong possibility that a new team from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could be added to India's domestic tournaments, like the Ranji Trophy. This will be discussed and a final decision will be taken at the AGM.