    Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan bags bronze in Men’s Dinghy ILCA 7 event; 3rd medal in sailing for India

    India's Vishnu Saravanan on Wednesday bagged a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2023 Men's Dinghy ILCA 7 event in Hangzhou, China. With this feat, the nation's overall medal tally in sailing went up to three. Saravanan clinched his bronze by scoring 34 net points at the event.

    First Published Sep 27, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Vishnu Sarvanan, a skilled Indian sailor, achieved a bronze medal in the men's dinghy ILCA-7 event at the Asian Games 2023 held on a Wednesday in Hangzhou, China. This seasoned sailor, who had previously competed at the Tokyo Olympics, secured the bronze with a net score of 34 after navigating through a challenging 11-race competition. With this feat, the nation's overall medal tally in sailing went up to three.

    Remarkably, Sarvanan narrowly missed the silver medal by a single point, as South Korea's Jeemin HA claimed the second position with 33 points. The gold medal went to Singapore's Jun Han Ryan Lo, who attained a net score of 26.

    In the sport of sailing, the competitor's least favorable score from all the races is subtracted from their total points to calculate the net score. The participant with the lowest net score is declared the victor.

    Sarvanan's overall score amounted to 48, with his least successful race resulting in eight points when he retired from it, thus deducting 14 points from his total score.

    Last Updated Sep 27, 2023, 11:49 AM IST
    Video Icon