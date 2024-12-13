'Sachin helped me financially, ready to undergo rehab': Vinod Kambli opens up on health scare & more (WATCH)

For the first time since his appearance at the Ramakant Achrekar memorial event sparked concern, former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli has opened up about his recent health crisis and his cherished friendship with Sachin Tendulkar.

Kambli, 52, revealed that he has been battling a severe urinary infection, which led to his collapse a month ago. He credits his family—wife Andrea, son Jesus Cristiano, and daughter Johanna—for being his pillars of strength during his recovery.

"I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to three different hospitals and told me, 'You have to get fit.' My son picked me up when I collapsed, and my daughter and wife stood by me throughout. The doctor told me to get admitted," Kambli shared in an emotional interview with Vickey Lalwani on YouTube.

Kambli added, "I'm ready to go to rehab. I want to go there because I don't fear anything. My family is with me," he stated, expressing deep gratitude for their unwavering support.

Emotional Reunion with Tendulkar

Kambli’s health at the Achrekar memorial event, coupled with his tearful reunion with Tendulkar, reignited conversations about their storied friendship. The duo, who famously forged a world-record 664-run partnership during a school match in 1988, share a bond that transcends the cricket field.

Their friendship, however, faced turbulence in 2009 when Kambli publicly expressed disappointment, suggesting Tendulkar could have done more to support him during his struggles. Addressing the matter after 15 years, Kambli admitted, "At that time, it came to my mind that Sachin didn't help. I was extremely frustrated. But Sachin did everything for me, including paying for my two surgeries in 2013. We spoke, and childhood friendship came forward."

Tendulkar's generosity in covering Kambli's medical expenses and their heartfelt interaction at the memorial event underscores the enduring bond between the two cricketing icons. Reflecting on their camaraderie, Kambli said, "Sachin told me how to play. I made nine comebacks. We are cricketers; we get hurt. When we get out, we also get hurt."

Reflecting on turbulent journey

Kambli's career remains a tale of immense promise and bittersweet memories. Bursting onto the international scene in the early 1990s, he became the first Indian to score back-to-back double centuries in Test cricket. His iconic knock of 224 against England at Wankhede Stadium holds a special place in his heart.

"The double hundred at Wankhede, I will cherish the most. Achrekar sir was with me, and we had such a great team. I used to have fun battles with Muttiah Muralitharan and our other opponents," he fondly recalled.

However, inconsistency and off-field distractions plagued Kambli’s career. His last appearance in Test cricket came in 1996, and his ODI stint ended in 2000. Despite these setbacks, he retired with a stellar Test batting average of 54.20, amassing 1,084 runs, including four centuries, in just 17 matches.

Looking back, Kambli remains philosophical about his cricketing journey. "My journey wasn't perfect, but I gave it my all. I'm grateful for the support of my family and friends like Sachin," he said, his resilience continuing to inspire many.

