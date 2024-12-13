Emmanuel Macron names Francois Bayrou as new French PM amid political turmoil

President Emmanuel Macron has named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as France's next prime minister, in a bid to end months of political turmoil.

President Emmanuel Macron has named centrist leader Francois Bayrou as France's next prime minister, in a bid to end months of political turmoil. Bayrou, the 73-year-old leader of the MoDem party, allied with Macron's, takes over after a no-confidence vote ousted the previous government nine days prior.

"The President of the Republic has appointed Mr Francois Bayrou as prime minister and tasked him with forming a government," the French presidency said.

This marks Macron's sixth prime minister and fourth this year alone.

The previous prime minister, Michel Barnier, served only three months, becoming the shortest-serving in French history. Bayrou has been active in French politics for many years. With no single party holding a majority in the national assembly, Bayrou's experience is seen as crucial for restoring stability.

Bayrou was recently acquitted in a case involving the alleged misuse of European parliament funds.

