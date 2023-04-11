FLIC Utility Token Listed on ProBit Global

New Delhi (India), April 11: With the third round of its initial exchange offering (IEO) scheduled to end on 15 March 2023, the utility token of the SKAFLIC platform, FLIC, has been listed on the ProBit Global exchange.



FLIC will power SKAFLIC’s trading platform, which has various features, including providing premium research information, real-time quotes, news feeds, and charting tools. Token holders can also stake FLIC to get rewards and cash out their profit through a P2P service.



SKAFLIC is creating the first market for buying and selling equity for e-commerce stores against or for cryptocurrencies. It seeks to apply a new concept of investment that guarantees the preservation of capital and multiplies growth opportunities through a cutting-edge blockchain-based algorithm.



Its network-based marketplace will enable users to conduct trades, browse catalogues of equities from e-commerce shops, and monitor their accounts while leveraging blockchain’s capability to lower transaction fees and security risks as interested parties are enabled to make and receive payments in real-time.



The platform’s smart contract and algorithms sort, filter, and catalogue available stores for sale before they are evaluated and offered to investors. It plans to list between 70 and 150 stores at the first stage of its offering, while the second stage will see the building of a cash flow gateway from fiat to crypto.

An IEO is a token sale event on a crypto exchange. Like the first and second rounds of its IEO, all early adopters participating in the ongoing FLIC token sale will take advantage of the 5% bonus for purchases with $PROB.



ABOUT FLIC

FLIC is the native asset for the SKAFLIC platform, which seeks to take advantage of the growing number of online retailers, physical locations, and customers accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment to introduce an exchange, ICO, and store platform for hosting and trading stores equity with all major cryptocurrencies.



ABOUT PROBIT GLOBAL

Founded in 2018, ProBit Global is a Top 20 cryptocurrency platform featuring access to more than 800



cryptocurrencies and over 1000 different markets. ProBit Global aims to position itself as a world-class exchange for both crypto enthusiasts and novice investors and boasts a user base of more than 2,000,000 active users globally. With a powerful crypto trading interface, easy integration for automated crypto trading bots, fiat on-ramp support for 45 currencies, and a multilingual website in 46 languages, ProBit Global has all the features to make your cryptocurrency trading experience easy.



To learn more, visit probit.com

ProBit Telegram: https://t.me/ProBitGlobalOfficial



