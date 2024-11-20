HomeTriangle Reports Surge in Home Services During The Festive Season

With two of the biggest festivals, Navratri and Diwali, drawing to a close, homes across the country have been filled with joy, family gatherings, and the spirit of hospitality. As families prepared for these significant occasions, the demand for home services saw a remarkable surge. Homeowners, eager to create inviting, aesthetically pleasing environments for their celebrations, turned to professional services to manage everything from deep cleaning to home décor. This seasonal spike is part of a larger trend, as market research suggests the home services industry in India is set to reach a staggering $9.8 billion by 2025. Driven by a growing need for cleanliness, aesthetic enhancements, and efficient home functionality, this surge highlights the evolving expectations of consumers who now prioritize both convenience and quality in their homes.

The festive season is a key period for the home services industry.Emphasizing on the unique opportunities that arise during this time,Saritha Shivarudraiah, CEO of HomeTriangle, a leader in the home services sector states. “Families want their homes to look and feel perfect for celebrations, which is why our services are in high demand.” HomeTriangle specializes in a comprehensive range of services that cater to this seasonal surge, including deep cleaning, painting, decor, electrical solutions, and more.

Deep cleaning is among the most sought-after services during the festive season. This service encompasses thorough cleaning of floors, carpets, kitchens, and bathrooms, making it an essential choice for those preparing to host guests.In addition to deep cleaning, many families opt for painting and decor services to give their homes a fresh look. “A new coat of paint or updated wallpaper can dramatically enhance the ambiance,” Saritha adds. Electrical and lighting solutions are also critical during the festive season, as families look to install decorative lighting that adds charm to their celebrations. “Festive lighting creates a joyful atmosphere and is a key element for any celebration,” she remarks.

The demand for pest control, carpentry, plumbing, and personal care services also spikes during this time. With more visitors, ensuring a pest-free environment and smooth plumbing is crucial. HomeTriangle is committed to sustainability, integrating eco-friendly options into their services. “We offer non-toxic, eco-friendly materials and promote energy-efficient lighting solutions, which resonates with the growing consciousness around sustainability,” Saritha notes. The company’s use of organic cleaning agents minimizes environmental impact while maintaining a healthy home environment.

The desire for personalized, luxurious experiences, combined with a strong emphasis on sustainability, is driving consumers toward professional home services.Looking to the future, Saritha believes that the demand for festive home makeovers will continue to grow. “As disposable incomes rise, people are increasingly seeking professional services to enhance their homes without the hassle,” she explains.“We aim to empower skilled professionals while enriching communities, ensuring that our clients receive exceptional value,” Saritha concludes.

Social media platforms, such as Instagram and Pinterest, are also influencing homeowner decisions, inspiring them to create aesthetically pleasing spaces. “The visual appeal showcased online fuels the demand for our services during the festive season,” Saritha adds.

As the home services industry continues to flourish, the future looks bright for both service providers and homeowners alike. Companies like HomeTriangle are well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of this sector, offering innovative solutions that not only improve homes but also foster community and empower skilled professionals. As we move forward, the synergy between technology and customer demand will undoubtedly drive further growth in this dynamic sector, making home services an integral part of the modern Indian lifestyle.

