Kuwait Fire Tragedy: How a water tank saved Malayali from certain death

A Kerala man identified as Nalinakshan from Thrikaripur, Kasaragod, narrowly escaped a fire in Kuwait by jumping from the third floor of a burning building into a water tank below.

Kasaragod: A Kerala man bravely escaped from the fire in Kuwait. Relatives informed Asianet News that Nalinakshan, a resident of Thrikaripur, Kasaragod, saved himself by jumping into a water tank when he noticed the fire. They said that Nalinakshan leaped from the third floor of the burning building into the water tank below.

Relative Balakrishnan recounted the incident, saying, "I learned about it at 11 o'clock. Nalinakshan jumped into the water tank from the third floor of the burning building. However, he couldn't get out immediately. Relatives in the nearby flat saw him and took him to the hospital.

"After the incident, I couldn't talk to Nalinakshan," Balakrishnan continued. "He was bleeding from his mouth and was advised not to speak, but he indicated he was okay. He suffered a broken rib in the fall, and an operation is scheduled."

Nalinakshan sustained severe injuries from the fall and remained unconscious until he was transported to the hospital. Having worked in Kuwait for over a decade, he has been an active participant in various volunteer organizations.

The death toll in the tragic Kuwait fire is increasing with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) confirming the death of 24 Keralites. They were killed in a massive fire in a six-storeyed building at Mangaf block in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday (June 12). However, only 17 have been identified so far. The DNA tests of the unidentified will be carried out soon. The NORKA helpdesk also said that 7 Malayalis are in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to Kerala by this evening, according to NORKA.

