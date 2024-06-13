Kuwait fire tragedy: Kerala Govt announces Rs 5 lakh to families of victims from state

The Kerala government has announced Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased in the Kuwait fire tragedy. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be given to those injured in the incident.

Thiruvananthapuram: The state government has declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Malayalees who lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each of the injured. Health Minister Veena George has been appointed as the state government's representative and will coordinate the rescue efforts in Kuwait. Reports indicate that the minister will depart for Kuwait today.

The decision was taken after an emergency cabinet meeting on Thursday (June 13).

Minister P. Rajeev expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident in Kuwait and assured that the government would extend all possible support, including medical assistance. He mentioned that the state government would work in coordination with the central government on this matter. Minister Veena George confirmed the deaths of five individuals from Pathanamthitta district in the Kuwait accident, including Mathew George from Niranam. In Kochi, she stated that efforts were underway to expedite the repatriation process of the deceased. Additionally, the minister visited the residence of Akash S. Nair from Pandalam.

At least 50 people, including 15 Malayalis, lost their lives in a devastating fire in a six-story building in the Mangaf block of Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday (June 12).

The deceased Keralites are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram, MP Bahulayan from Malappuram, Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam and Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta.

Kerala CM calls emergency cabinet meeting over Kuwait fire tragedy that claimed lives of 14 Malayalis

Latest Videos