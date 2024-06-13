Kuwait fire tragedy: 24 Keralites killed, 7 critical, confirms NORKA; Bodies to be repatriated soon

The death of Malayalis in the Kuwait fire along with other Indians is increasing. According to the latest reports from NORKA, at least 24 Keralites were killed and 7 are in critical condition.

The death toll in the tragic Kuwait fire is increasing with the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) confirming the death of 24 Keralites. They were killed in a massive fire in a six-storeyed building at Mangaf block in Kuwait's Ahmadi Governorate on Wednesday (June 12). However, only 17 have been identified so far. The DNA tests of the unidentified will be carried out soon.

The NORKA helpdesk also said that 7 Malayalis are in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased will be repatriated to Kerala by this evening, according to NORKA.

The deceased Keralites are Akash S Nair (23) from Pandalam, Umarudheen Shameer (33) from Kollam Pooyappally, Stefin Abraham Sabu (29) from Kottayam Pampady, KR Ranjith (34) from Kasaragod, Kelu Ponmaleri (55) from Kasaragod, P V Muraleedharan from Vazhamuttom, Pathanamthitta, Sajan George from Punalur, Kollam, Lukose (48) from Kollam, Saju Varghese (56) from Konni, Thomas Oommen from Tiruvalla, Viswas Krishnan from Dharmadom, Kannur, Nooh from Kootayi, Tirur, Malappuram, MP Bahulayan from Malappuram, Srihari Pradeep from Changanassery, Kottayam, Mathew George from Niranam, Pathanamthitta, Sibin T Abraham from Keezhvaipur of Pathanamthitta and Binoy Thomas from Chavakkad in Thrissur.

The state government has declared financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the families of Malayalees who lost their lives in the Kuwait building fire. Additionally, Rs 1 lakh will be provided to each of the injured. Health Minister Veena George has been appointed as the state government's representative and will coordinate the rescue efforts in Kuwait.

Latest Videos