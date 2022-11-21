Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance

    The Ministry of Interior temporarily suspended the issuance of family visas along with visit and tourist visas in August

    Great happy news for expatriates; Kuwait to resume family visa issuance
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 21, 2022, 7:07 PM IST

    Bringing relief to expatriates, Kuwait will soon resume the issuance of family visas which had been suspended since August this year. According to media reports, the first phase will cover children, and then the process will be extended to parents and wives.

    The Ministry of Interior, which deals with the country's internal affairs, will finalise the criteria based on which the new visas will be issued. The reports say that the salary cap of the sponsor is likely to be fixed at KD 500 or Rs 1.32 lakh.

    Also Read: Mangaluru blast case: Accused 'inspired' by ISIS? police seize explosives from his house

    The ministry suspended the issuance of family visas along with visit and tourist visas in August. This move was reportedly taken to implement a new regulatory framework, but it had created a vulnerable situation for expats, especially Indians.

    According to a report, the ministry wanted to 'set specific controls and procedures in this regard in a way that harmonises efforts to modify the demographics and preserve the rights of residents to reunite with their families according to specific controls'. And the salary cap will not be applicable for infants and for humanitarian considerations.

    Kuwait is reportedly making the criteria for family visas more stringent in view of the increasing number of foreigners in the country. The ministry is yet to declare its decision on issuing tourist and visit visas. It has been recommended to the Ministry to increase the salary cap for issuing visas, but that too is still not finalised.

    According to media reports, the ministry is likely to raise the minimum salary requirement for issuing family/dependent visas to KD 800 (Rs 2,06,404), which will be a blow to many Indians working in the country.

    Currently, expatriates constitute approximately 34 lakh of Kuwait's total population of 46 lakh. Of this, Indians come to around 10 lakh, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

    Also Read: Shraddha murder: Delhi Police to interrogate Mumbai's 5-star hotel staff where Aafab worked

    Last Updated Nov 21, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists AJR

    UAE new visa rules 2022: How new rules could benefit jobseekers and tourists

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know AJR

    Officials to inaugurate new Hindu temple in Dubai today: All you need to know

    PM Modi arrives in UAE to offer condolences on former president Sheikh Khalifa's demise snt

    Modi in UAE: PM touched by 'brother' Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's gesture

    Mahzooz Grand Draw Celebrates AED 10 Million Winner! snt

    Mahzooz Grand Draw Celebrates AED 10 Million Winner!

    A lucky winner becomes multi-millionaire overnight at Mahzooz 81st Grand Draw; scoops up AED 10 mn snt

    A lucky winner becomes multi-millionaire overnight at Mahzooz 81st Grand Draw; scoops up AED 10 mn

    Recent Stories

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch - adt

    Brazilians are Koo-obsessed; Indian app logs 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch

    Bhojpuri sexy video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's naughty bedroom romance is a must watch RBA

    Bhojpuri sexy video, pics: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's naughty bedroom romance is a must watch

    Supreme Court seeks Centre Delhi govt response on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhars jail transfer plea AJR

    Supreme Court seeks Centre, Delhi govt response on conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar's jail transfer plea

    football Mason Greenwood's career is ruined, believe Manchester United fans after court sets Nov 2023 trial date snt

    'Mason Greenwood's career is ruined', believe Man United fans after court sets Nov 2023 trial date

    Enjoying our sweat : Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums - adt

    'Enjoying our sweat': Migrant workers who built Qatar World Cup 2022 stadiums

    Recent Videos

    Truck loses brakes Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Truck loses brakes on Pune-Bengaluru highway, causes 24-vehicle pile-up

    Video Icon
    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Both Kashi and Tamil Nadu are 'Shivmay' and 'Shaktimay': PM Modi inaugurates Sangamam in Varanasi

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Video Icon
    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Leaked CCTV video shows Satyendar Jain turned Tihar Jail into massage parlour; BJP slams AAP

    Video Icon
    India at UNGA Kashmir an integral and inalienable part irrespective of what Pakistan believes

    'Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India, irrespective of what Pakistan believes'

    Video Icon