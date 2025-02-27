Ramadan 2025: UAE, Saudi Arabia call for moon sighting on February 28

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have called on Muslims to observe the crescent moon on the evening of February 28 to determine the start of Ramadan.

Ramadan 2025: UAE, Saudi Arabia call for moon sighting on February 28
Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 27, 2025, 2:41 PM IST

The UAE has urged all Muslims in the Kingdom to observe the crescent moon for Ramadan on the evening of Friday, February 28, as announced by the Emirates Fatwa Council on Wednesday.

This date aligns with the 29th of Shaban in the Umm Al Qura calendar, a system used by the country to determine Islamic dates and months. In the Hijri calendar, Islamic months typically span either 29 or 30 days.

If the crescent moon is sighted on Friday evening after the Maghrib prayer, Ramadan will begin on March 1. However, if the moon is not visible, the holy month will commence on March 2.

According to the UAE’s International Astronomy Centre, Ramadan is expected to start on March 1. Each year, residents across the country eagerly anticipate the moon sighting, which officially marks the beginning of the holy month.

The UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has previously announced the official working hours for government employees during Ramadan. For private sector employees, working hours will be reduced by two hours per day throughout the holy month.

Saudi Arabia has also urged Muslims in the Kingdom to observe the crescent moon on the evening of Friday, February 28, to determine the start of Ramadan.

